Transformer 7 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
The Transformers franchise has been introduced when the first movie released in 2007. It’s been one of the highly popular film franchises in Hollywood. Directed by Michael Bay, Transformers is based on the Transformers franchise that began in the 80s.

So far, we’ve seen 5 amazing movies in the Transformers franchise. Bumblebee was a spin-off and also a prequel which introduced in 2018. However, the showrunners have confirmed that Bumblebee was Transformers 6.

With an ordinary IMDb score of 7/10 along with the Tomatometer in 70%, all the films in the franchise are a smash hit. And today, the fans are eagerly waiting for the seventh region of the franchise.

Bumblebee was a spin-off and a prequel to the entire Transformers franchise. As the name implies, it had been completely focused on the origin story of the Transformers. Optimus Prime delivered Bumblebee to Earth to locate a secure haven for the Autobots to regroup.

The robots then proceed into a local cell tower to transmit the data to Megatron’s army. During the final scene, Bumblebee transforms into a crap-Camaro thus referencing the first Transformers (2007). But later we see Bumblebee on the street along with the great Optimus Prime in his classic Generation One Type.

Therefore, let’s dig into the details about the release date, cast, and storyline for the upcoming Transformers film.

Paramount Pictures has formally revived the movie franchise for yet another sequel.

Release Date

After Transformers 3 (2011), it has been a downward incline for Michale Bay. Though Dark Of The Moon was a smash, parts 4,5, and 6 were seriously criticized by the crowd. Therefore, Transformers 7 is expected to revive the series’ reputation. But, NO official launch date was announced. As per some official reports, Transformers 7 is expected to launch in the Summer of 2022.

Plot

Transformers 4 and 5 failed to make it big in the box office. They received bad reviews from audiences and critics alike. Michael Bay has stepped down as the manager of the new movie.

Transformers 7 will dig deeper into the area of Cybertron. It’ll explore Cybertron in ways it has not been explored. This could give us a comprehensive look at how it all began and what the Autobots have in store for us. However, the crew and cast members have been tightly lipped concerning the plot details for another film.

Cast

No official statement regarding the cast has been created yet. We will update you once we hear from official sources.

