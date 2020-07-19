Tragic Reason For Klaus To Start A Cult In The Umbrella Academy Season 2. Let’s Take A Look.

- Advertisement -

A buff theory suggests there is a personal and tragic motive for Klaus to begin a cult at The Umbrella Academy season 2. Let’s have a look.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 will see Klaus Hargreeves directing a cult in the 1960s — and here’s why he might have started it. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy made its debut Netflix in February 2019. The series was quite well-received, surpassing among Netflix’s most notable names, and it was revived for a second season a couple of months later.

The Umbrella Academy follows the complicated lives of the family of adopted siblings, the Hargreeves. Forty-three girls around the world gave birth. However, the problem was that none of these was pregnant once the day started. The mysterious billionaire and scientist Sir Reginald Hargreeves set out to embrace as a lot of these kids as he could, but he just got seven. As they began to develop unique sets of superpowers, Reginald educated them and formed the superhero team “that The Umbrella Academy”, but as he was not a fantastic dad, they ended up going in their own manners. The Hargreeves reunited after Reginald’s departure to stop the apocalypse, but didn’t succeed — however, thanks to the skills of a few of them, they survived.

Season two will catch up with all the Hargreeves, who landed in Dallas in the 1960s and brought the apocalypse together. As they were scattered throughout the decade, they all ended up in different actions:

Allison is involved in Civil Rights protests.

Luther is about fights.

Diego is in a mental institution.

Vanya is living with a lady and her child.

Klaus is contributing a cult (with Ben undoubtedly by his side).

Five is doing his best to reunite them.

Out of all these situations, the one that has had the most significant impact on viewers is Klaus starting a cult, which is very on-brand. However, there might be a personal (and tragic) reason for him to decide to lead worship.

In season 1, Klaus travelled to the 1960s, where he served in the Vietnam War. There he met with Dave, with whom he started a relationship. Regrettably, Dave was killed in the conflict, and if he moved back to his season, Klaus fought to speak with him. The U.S. sent troops into the Vietnam War in 1965, and as the brand new apocalypse in The Umbrella Academy is set to occur on November 25, 1963, that means Klaus landed between 1960 and 1963. According to what is shown in the initial trailer for season two, in addition to the posters that have been shared, Klaus’ cult is one based on peace and love, which according to a Reddit consumer, could have been launched with the goal of preventing the war from the beginning and consequently saving Dave from being delivered to his passing.

Klaus has never had an easy life, as his powers (communicating with the dead and making them briefly corporeal) have tormented him continuously and dropping Dave was among the most disturbing things he has gone through. Klaus even attempted to remain sober so he can speak with Dave, proving how important he was to him. Klaus may not end up to losing the person he loved the one more time, although stopping the apocalypse is also significant. Of course, it’s also likely that Klaus began a cult simply because he felt like it because it’s rewarding, or because he was bored, but it’s not outside the realm of chance that there’s a more personal and emotional reason behind it.