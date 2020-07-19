Tracy Morgan & Tiffany Haddish in Season 3 of ‘The Last O.G.’

- Advertisement -

*One of the shows on television and the very best is coming this spring for its third season.

“The Last O.G,” celebrities Tracy Morgan within an old school ex-con attempting to reconnect with his children, stay optimistic with his ex (Tiffany Haddish), and build a new life for himself gentrified Brooklyn. The new season begins on April 7.

After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, season three discovers Tray (Morgan) forced into finding a new place to live, and new kinds of revenue. He lands in gentrified Brooklyn using a plethora of brilliant, hipster neighbours, at which he begins to give”hood legend” walking tours of the city that’s forever changing around him.

Meanwhile, the Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean significant changes for the whole family.

The new year’s line-up of guest stars includes Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner, and Andrew Richardson, together with appearances by Karrueche Tran and Chris Bosh.

Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines, and Joel Marsh Garland are returning.

Catch a sneak peek of”The Last O.G.” season three premiere episode on Saturday, March 28, after the Elite Eight match on TBS and Saturday, April 4, following the Final Four game on TBS and TNT.