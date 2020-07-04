TOP TEN NETFLIX MOVIES IN JUNE 2020

- Advertisement -

Within this post, we’ll cover the top 10 movies on Netflix during the month June 2020.

with the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to wreak havoc across the US last month, June was another big month for Netflix.

Responsible men and women stay home as much as you can at the moment, which means they are streaming more content than using popular services like Netflix.

July 2020 is shaping up to become another huge month for Netflix’s unique content. It’s the largest month in quite some time as far as volume goes. The name may sound silly, but it is a big-budget, action-packed series that is already generating a lot of buzz on interpersonal media.

Then, five Netflix originals released on Friday, including the revival of The Baby-Sitters Club, part 2 of the final season of Cable Girls, and the hotly-anticipated new string JU-ON: Origins. The new fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford that debuts on July 17th. along with the second season of The Umbrella Academy on July 31st. Pay attention to the full schedule of Netflix’s first releases in July 2020, so you don’t overlook anything.

Of course, June was also a pretty major month for Netflix. Tons of new initial content premiered within the month, and we even saw plenty of interesting third-party content arrive in Netflix’s catalog over the entire month. Wondering which films have been watched the most around the world last month? Do not worry, we have got you covered.

Here’s the rest of the top 10 most streamed films on Netflix in June 2020 out of Flix Patrol:

365 Days

The Last Days of American Offense

Feel the Beat

Missing Bullet

Da 5 Bloods

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Wasp Network

Intuition

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Grown Ups

