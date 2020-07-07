“Top Gun 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of Tony Scott’s “Top Gun”.

“Top Gun” was released in 1986. It has been around 34 years since the release of Top Gun and the arrival of its sequel after such a long span of time, has created a new craze among the fans for the sequel.

The sequel of the “Top Gun” known as “Top Gun: Maverick” is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Like the prequel, this sequel is also expected to be a perfect blend of action sequences snd thrilling experiences.

So, without wasting even a minute, let’s check out the details of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Release date of “Top Gun: Maverick”

The film “Top Gun: Maverick” was set to release on July 12, 2019. But it was postponed to June 24, 2020. The first trailer of this sequel was released on July 18, 2019 whereas the second trailer landed on December 16, 2019.

Due to the crisis of coronavirus, Paramount Pictures delayed the release date and on April 2, 2020, it announced that the film will release on December 23, 2020.

The expected plot of “Top Gun: Maverick”

The official synopsis suggests that the movie will be packed with exemplary action sequences. In this sequel, after having more than thirty years of experience of were being the top aviator of Navy.

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell will refuse the advancement in rank and will choose to mentor a detachment of Top Gun undergraduates for an esoteric mission. He will also come across the Lieutenant Bradley Badshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend, “Goose”.

Maverick will be involved in such a perilous mission which demands “the ultimate sacrifice”.

The cast of “Top Gun: Maverick”

The cast of “Top Gun: Maverick” is likely to include the following talented actors. They are:-

Tom Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick”.

Miles Teller as Lieutenant Pete Bradley “Rooster” Badshaw

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Jon Hamm as a vice admiral

Manny Jacinto as Fritz

Charles Parnell as a rear admiral

Danny Ramirez as “Fan boy”

Jay Ellis

Raymond Lee

Glen Powell as “Hangman”

Lewis Pullman as Bob

Ed Harris as a rear admiral

Along with these actors, many other brilliant actors are also a part of the cast.

Stay with us for more updates.