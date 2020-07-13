Home Hollywood Top Gun 2: How Tom Cruise Maverick sequel will be SIMILAR to...
Top Gun 2: How Tom Cruise Maverick sequel will be SIMILAR to original revealed by director

By- Naveen Yadav
This season, Gun 2 is published 34 years after the original. And the Tom Cruise sequel’s manager has shown how Top Gun: Maverick is going to be like the 1986 original. Speaking with Empire, Joseph Kosinski spoke of”a rite-of-passage story”.

Val Kilmer is reprising Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (Picture: GETTY)
Kosinski added: “it is a rite-of-passage narrative, similar to the first film was.
“But this is a man now at a different stage of life”

While Cruise’s Top Gun co-star Kelly McGillis was not requested to return, Val Kilmer’s Iceman will feature.

This year, the 60-year-old told GMA of his scenes from the sequel with Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick is out this Christmas (Image: PP)
The prior Batman showed:”It was going.

“I was amazed and Tom was wearing his coat.

“The first jacket from the first picture, it was just very moving.

“I don’t need to give anything away, but between takes, Tom and I just laughed like we were in high school.”

The Iceman of Kilmer is yet to appear in any promotional material for Top Gun: Maverick.

Perhaps, Maverick rival will feature in a cameo, flashback, or death bed scene?

Best Gun 2’s synopsis reads: “Pete’Maverick’ Mitchell keeps pushing the envelope following years of service as one of the Navy’s best aviators.

“He should soon confront yesteryear while training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.”

Top Gun 2 co-stars Miles Teller as Rooster Bradshaw, son and a pilot trainee of the Goose who expired in the film.

While Jennifer Connelly plays Maverick love also the daughter of a former admiral, a single mother, bar owner, and interest Penny Benjamin.

The sequel was originally set for a summer launch but has been pushed back to Christmas as a result of the pandemic.

Naveen Yadav
