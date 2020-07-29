‘Top Boy’ Creator Shares What To Expect From Season 4, Some Important Information For You!!!

Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett has shared what to expect from the series’ fourth season.

The Netflix hit show is ready to return for season 4 later this season, though no release date has been confirmed at current.

Talking throughout a BAFTA session that seemed on the making of the show and the way it was cast, Bennett discussed what the main focus can be for Sully (played by Kano) within the subsequent instalment of the programme.

Season three noticed Sully develop post-traumatic stress disorder after the death of his friend Jason (Ricky Smarts), which Bennett mentioned he thought can be “a extremely fascinating factor to discover in” the character.

“I bear in mind being on the keyboard, working by way of after the fireplace through which Sully barely escapes along with his life and his buddy will get killed, and I used to be sort of typing away,” he mentioned. “I put my hand to my face in the best way that we’re advised to not in these COVID instances and I bear in mind smelling charcoal on my fingers and excited about that and simply going with that concept that what if that could be a signal for him [of the fire] and it’s in his head – this smell.”

He continued: “And Dushane (Ashley Walters) says to him: ‘If you happen to can smell it while you sleep, it’s not actual.’ It is probably not actual to Dushane but it surely’s very actual to Sully and I feel that helped us simply get past the thought of any person who in season one and two was quick-tempered and fast to make use of his fists.”

Tying up these feedback with the long run, Bennett mentioned it could “actually” be one thing that may be taken “a step additional within the new season”.

Earlier this week (July 13), Jasmine Jobson – who performed Jaq in season three – shared a new photo of the show’s cast together on her Instagram page. Micheal Ward, Araloyin Oshunremi, Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Kadeem Ramsay and Alexander Blake all appeared within the image alongside Jobson, who captioned the submit: “Who Mentioned You Can’t Select You’re [sic] Family?”