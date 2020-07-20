Home Entertainment Top 10 Shows On Netflix This Week
Top 10 Shows On Netflix This Week

By- Sweety Singh
  • Growing nearly to the very top of the week’s list of the most-watched reveals on Netflix is a beautiful brand new Netflix original, Warrior Nun.
  • The series will easily appeal to fans of string such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
  • Warrior Nun focuses on a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue and becomes part of an ancient order fighting demons on Earth.

Most-watched reveals on Netflix

The list of the most-watched reveals on Netflix now comes in the streaming search engine service Reelgood. I have to admit I was not a fan at first of the title of Warrior Nun, one of Netflix’s newest and buzziest series and which is focused on a young girl who wakes up from passing in a morgue to learn she’s abilities and is needed in an epic fight against good and evil.

But once I dived in this weekend, I got it right away. The name is, in fact, high, and it certainly grabs you as you are scrolling through Netflix’s never-ending library of articles. The title also helps this series stand out until you have even pressed play. You’ll quickly start to feel like someone here has put together a deliriously fun combination of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a small bit of Stranger Things to entertain you with.

I agree with this Guardian reviewer, who opined that the series — according to a 90s-era comic book by Ben Dunn — is like a thrill ride involving our heroine who is dragooned into helping knights fight demons. However, she would prefer less life-threatening pursuits such as dance and carrying medication.

warrior nun

Moreover, combining as it will overlapping components from several other critically acclaimed Netflix series such as Sense8 and The OA, the reviewer goes on to argue that Warrior Nun” is a loopy thrill-ride of complete hokum. Still, you feel that Netflix’s commissioning algorithm might have had a full-blown orgasm when presented with the pilot’s script” No real surprise, Warrior Nun has garnered reliable Rotten Tomatoes testimonials this way.

It’s also one of those most-watched shows on Netflix right now, to boot. That latter statement comes via the newest rankings shared with BGR by the team at Reelgood. The streaming search engine service. Every week gives us a snapshot of what its millions of monthly users are bingeing the most of on a weekly in addition to a monthly basis.

Warrrior Nun

Actress Alba Baptista is excellent as”Ava” at Warrior Nun, about which Netflix’s official description reads as follows: “Inspired by the Manga books, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life along with a divine artifact embedded in her back.

She discovers she is currently part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth. And strong forces representing both paradise and hell want to find and restrain her. “The series debuted on Netflix earlier this month. And it nearly dislodged a German-language drama from the top spot this week.

Give it a try for those who want something new to add to your Netflix queue. Or check out the whole Top 10 listing below everything else. That Reelgood’s customers are watching the most of about Netflix.

The most-watched Netflix show by Reelgood users, for the week of July 9-15:
  1. Dark
  2. Warrior Nun
  3. Stateless
  4. The Sinner
  5. Unsolved Mysteries
  6. The Order
  7. Lenox Hill
  8. The Baby-Sitters Club
  9. Better Call Saul
  10. Breaking Bad
Sweety Singh

