Tom Hanks’ Greyhound : streaming on Apple TV+

No inspection for Tom Hanks’ Greyhound film streaming on Apple TV+ may dismiss the sad truth that a few of the movie’s best moments will be incredibly challenging to comprehend with a new audience.

The movie attempts to portray among the most crucial and often overlooked battles of World War II, the Battle of the Atlantic.

Greyhound is infuriating because it fails to supply the extra scenes that would help everyone understand the enormous scope of these sea clashes and the dangers each Atlantic crossing introduced to the boats and crews.

If it were not for the novel coronavirus, we’d be living healthy lives and that I would’ve gone to see Tom Hanks’s Greyhound in theaters the moment it was released. It’s not just because its a World War II film, which is sufficient for me to want to see it, it is a Tom Hanks World War II movie. The Oscar winner plays with the lead character, a Navy captain who only got his first command, but he also pens the script according to C.S. Forester’s The Good Shepherd. Add to that the fact that the film deals with one of the most overlooked battles of the war — the fight over the Atlantic between the Allies and German U-boats’ deadly wolf packs — and you end up with an incredible premise. It is a movie that may have plenty of character and action development while offering a slice of one of those crucial and most devastating conflicts of this war to you.

However, this is the year of the novel coronavirus. Film studios have postponed their blockbusters, and movies are being published online. Greyhound is in the latter group, with Apple scoring the distribution rights for the film. It could be streamed online on Apple TV+ at your convenience. Seeing the movie in a proper cinema would be a far better experience for any World War II film, but Greyhound could be best suited for internet streaming. That is because the more you see it, the longer you will want to enjoy it. The problem is you won’t know what’s happening most of the time, and you’re going to lose out on exactly how epic the subject of Greyhound indeed was.

It would be best if you recognized that the Battle of the Atlantic is the protracted battle to acquire the movie’s scope. On one side, you have the Allied merchant fleet tasked with shipping men and critical supplies in the US into Russia and the UK. These supplies were crucial for supporting the war effort, and they would finally play a part in Nazi Germany’s defeat.

With this distribution effort, neither Britain nor the Soviet Union would have been able to sustain their campaigns against the Axis. Nor would America have had any means of putting boots on the floor. The conflict lasted from 1939 with Germany fielding submarines that would always disrupt the distribution line. Thousands of boats had been sunk despite the very best efforts of the Allied Navies to shield them. Countless U-boats paid the price. Additionally, this is the way the Allies were fortunate enough to capture the Enigma machines that encrypted German communications — that the cipher was deciphered, giving access to the plans of Germany to them.

Greyhound is supposed to capture just 48 hours of this ordeal. But at 91 minutes, the movie is too short of demonstrating a few of the points it’s attempting to create. Yes, Hanks is an excellent match for the role. It’s not his first World War rodeo, and it shows. The story is truly about the massive toll of this position and Captain Krause. He is more than prepared for the task without spoiling some of those scenes. This may be his control, but he understands crew his ship and mission inside out. He knows the sea and how the enemy operates, he is quick to respond, when contact is created, and he is always in control of the fleet. He and guys that are losing struggle, as he struggles with having to ship enemies. Nevertheless, it’s all part of the job.

Though some of these supporting characters have their moments, Greyhound gives us a peek in the Battle of the Atlantic through the captain’s eyes. It is all from the bridge, right from his perspective. And that is where the film’s most significant flaw is available.

The crowd is stuck on that bridge for most actions, which isn’t necessarily a terrible thing with the team and the captain. My colleague Andy Meek highlighted the same point in his review of this film a few weeks ago. That is how we know he commands his guys and that Krause is, and also, we receive the urgency of his activities. For all those 48 hours, the fleet lacks atmosphere cover, which would be of immense help with spotting and bombing the packs of enemy submarines. The escort ships have to rely on their instruction, and the resources intercept them, detect the bombers, and destroy as many of them as you can.

On the borders of their seats, the viewers will be from the first contact. The attacks are unavoidable, and you don’t have any idea which ships will be targeted or who will win. Captain Krause is fast to accommodate to the circumstance, devoting swift orders because he leads the Greyhound to respond to what’s occurring on the battlefield. But as they are replicated, as he shouts out his requests and confirmed, you realize you don’t have any clue what is currently going on.

How big is the Allied fleet? Where would be the destroyers relative to the fleet? Where would be the U-boats? Can all of them move during the conflict? Which of the orders of Krause make sense immediately, and which don’t? Where’s the Greyhound destroyer once the U-boats assault the back? Can they even attack the end of the column while simultaneously hitting the front? Since I officially don’t have any idea what 13, this is not a spoiler.

Unless you’ve been educated to comprehend critical words and the orders for navigating the sea, then you’ll be stuck on the majority of the time. You may opt to stop the actions and read up on what those headings maybe and then read some more to figure out which portions of the boat Hanks is speaking to. You can rewind to try to grasp the ships’ place and the U-boats at the onset of the battle. There are hints throughout the film the director gives you to get the ball rolling.

But that is not nearly sufficient for the ordinary moviegoer. Everyone on the bridge speaks the same language. Whether they agree or not with all the orders, then they’re not confused. They understand just what action is necessary. They know in which the remainder of the fleet is, where the submarines are, and they know that the threat. They’ve been trained for this. The audience has not.

The script does little to interpret that into visual elements to assist the audience. Not to mention that watching Greyhound in a theater would give you no control over playback. You would not have the luxury of watching the movie to search online for everything about the battle that you can not figure out.

The special effects used to provide a perspective of the conflict to us don’t help. That is particularly true considering everything that is happening is contrary to a backdrop, making the action even more challenging to follow.

Compare Greyhound with any World War II film that involves any struggle, and you will quickly understand who’s fighting whom, where everyone is coming out, and the tactics used. You do not have to become a specialist in any warfare. You don’t have to know tanks for Fury to get the job done. And it is always clear to the audience at which the danger in Saving Private Ryan comes from when there’s a fight to be fought.

By not providing the extra details about what is happening in the Battle of the Atlantic, Greyhound’s makers rob the audience of the extra thrill that comes from fully understanding the circumstance. It also reduces the potency of these scenes. And no amount of Googling at the same time you pause the film will compensate for that. Add ten more minutes of camera angles, which address the positioning of the several ships and U-boats in drama during the several combat scenes. Greyhound could grow to be an excellent representation of a few of the most important conflicts of the Second World War.