Titans Season 3: Release Date, Everything We Know So Far
TV SeriesNetflix

Titans Season 3: Release Date, Everything We Know So Far

By- Dhanraj
Titans have been the most well-liked DC web series on Netflix, Season 2 of this web series was premiered early in this year on and it dominated the streaming platform for weeks. Now fans are hyped up for the third season. Titans was renewed for a 3rd season on 11 November 2019 before the release of Season 2.

Titans is available on DC Universe together with other DC content including Harley Quinn. Netflix released the Season 1 and Season 2 as Netflix Original in lots of international locations. The third season can be anticipated to arrive on both DC Universe and Netflix. There might be changes after the HBO Max debuted in the streaming horizon. Nevertheless, any such possibility is rare to occur. However who knows, what AC&T has in its mind.

Titan Season 3, the story so far and what to anticipate within the season 2

Season 2 picked after the end of season 1 finale where Raven’s dad was defeated by the Titans. Within Season 2, we noticed the group of youngsters practices collectively to be The Titans. By the end of Season 2, they got separated again. Hopefully, we’ll see them recover from the trauma and band together as a team. Season 2 ended on a high note with a bittersweet ending. We lastly got to see the Nightwing persona of Dick Grayson. Fans had been left heartbroken over the deaths of Wondergirl and Donna Troy.

It introduced Slade, Physician Mild as the main antagonist and offered them a proper arc. It’s anticipated that Season 3 will introduce more arcs and possibly a few brand new characters. The post-credit score scene from the Season 2 finale also introduced the evil sister of Starfire. Assassin’s sister of Kory, who has just landed on earth can play the role of the main villain in Titans Season 3.

Titan Season 3 anticipated launch date and other updates

Production work for Season 3 was scheduled to start by the summer season of 2020. As of now, it seems that filming has halted in response to the pandemic. There was no official announcement from the creators. Hopefully, we’ll get official updates soon.

Titans Season 3 is formally slated to be launched by the tip of this year. However, we can’t say anything concrete right now, because there are no updates over the impact of COVID pandemic on the Season.

Dhanraj

