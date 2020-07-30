Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Television and film production is slowly inching back to existence in the aftermath of this coronavirus pandemic, but one reveals that we’ve never heard much about however is Titans.

Titans Season 1 surfaced on DC Universe on Oct. 12, 2018. Season 2 then debuted on Sept. 6, 2019. It was much of a leap to believe season 3, but nobody was anticipating a pandemic for in the way, either.

Discussing with Rotten Tomatoes lately, Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Nightwing) offered a brief update on the show, saying, “I’ve received several scripts, so they have written a little bit and I believe they are just waiting to see, yeah, waiting to see whether we could shoot.”

Typically, Titans have been in production by April to October, so the series is now significantly behind its typical production cycle. Even though filming was to start immediately, it seems we are definitely looking at a debut sometime in 2021. But we’re probably looking at a mid.

When will Titans season 3 release?

Initially, as per the schedule, the next season was intended to be published from the fourth quarter of this season. Like films and the rest of the shows, this one has been delayed amid coronavirus pandemic.

After the filming of this series was halted midway back in March due to the pandemic that hit the world pretty badly, the filming is scheduled to start by the fall of the season. Though nothing has been said about the show’s release date, we can figure out a little based on the program of filming.

Since the filming is set to be resumed by the autumn of the season so it might be finished by the Spring of next season, accounting for the post-production work, we could hope to reach the displays. It could be delayed depending on the spread of this coronavirus. Let us expect for it to be not true.

That is all that we know about Titans’ next season for today. Stay Tuned With Us.