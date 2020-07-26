Timeless Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Timeless is an American science fiction TV series that has been created for NBC. This drama science fiction television series has seen quite a lot of growth in its viewer base since its first premiere. The show premiered for the first time on NBC on October 3, 2016.

The show has been created by Ericc Kripke and Shawn Ryan. The production companies for the show are Middkid Productions, Kripke Enterprises, Davis Entertainment, Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television.

After the premiere of first season, due to some unknown reasons, NBC cancelled the show for another season. However, after some negotiations with Sony Pictures Television, the series was renewed for another season by the NBC itself.

Season 2 aired in March 2018 and ran on NBC till June 2018 after which the show was again cancelled. No reason for the same was stated. NBC then ordered a two part final season a month after the cancellation.

Timeless season 3 release date

The finale aired on NBC on December 20, 2018. NBC has finally concluded the series. However, seeing the past experiences, no one can say for sure whether the series has finally been concluded or NBC will order another season. As of now, there is no information regarding the same.

