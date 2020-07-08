Three brawls divided by space and time. Troops who aren’t customarily deployed at Patrol Point 14:Indian Army

- Advertisement -

Three brawls divided by space and time. Troops who aren’t customarily deployed at Patrol Point 14. And, a young Indian Army staff that decided to cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to square things with the Chinese Army. The contours of the June 15 bloodletting are very cleared.(Indian Army)

Plenty has been written so far about the conflict between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. But claims and openings in the story have so much left the storey bereft of cohesiveness. Several questions have remained unanswered, together with aspects lending themselves to guesswork and speculation. With a series of conversations with Army personnel from Thangtse, the Galway Valley and Leh, India Today TV bits together with the most detailed account to date of how things played out.(Indian Army)

The circumstance is well known. Lieutenant general-level talks had taken place, and disengagement between both sides had started at Patrol Point 14, since both had mobilized very near the Line of Control, ten days before.(Indian Army)

A monitoring post, which was put up at this bend in the Galway River’s vertex was shown, during talks, to be on the Indian side of the LAC, and an agreement was reached to remove it. A couple of days, the Chinese dismantled the article. Commanding Officer about the day of this 16 Bihar infantry battalion controlling the region Colonel B Santosh Babu held discussions with a counterpart officer following the Chinese dismantled the camp.(Indian Army)

But on June 14, the camp suddenly.

At approximately 5 pm on June 15, although the sun was still very much up, Colonel Babu decided to lead a group to the camp. Having spoken only a couple of days before the other hand, the Commanding Officer is said to have wondered whether there had been a mistake. While youthful officers and jawans were raring to eliminate the Chinese post themselves, Colonel Babu, known to be a highly sober, cool-headed officer who had in a prior stint also served as a company commander in the region, decided to go personally.

In the ordinary course, a Company Commander (Major position ) would probably have been sent to test. However, Colonel Babu decided not to leave it to kids’ in the unit. It is important to remember here that tempers were not up.(Indian Army)

The young officers and jawans were simply motivated by the prospect of a task at a narrow river valley which has witnessed almost no tactical disputes of any kind — and was troops on each side have been quite friendly.(Indian Army)

Col Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of this 16 Bihar infantry battalion.

Colonel Babu, including two Majors, and a group of approximately 35 men, proceeded into the article. The mood in the team was not among belligerence, but instead of inquiry. After they reached the camp that is Chinese, the first thing that the group detected was that the troops didn’t appear familiar — they were not the PLA troops deployed in the area.(Indian Army)

The guys of 16 Bihar had built familiarity and had expected to run into troops and officers they knew. The faces were the surprise. It’s been assessed during a debrief the’new’ Chinese soldiers in the post have been out of a pool diverted at the second half of May from a PLA exercise in Tibet.

The men of 16 Bihar had received word at the time about the arrival of the’new’ PLA troops, but it was clear they were restricted to the thickness’ areas deep on their side of the LAC.(Indian Army)

These’new’ Chinese troops were immediately belligerent when the Indian team came. After Colonel Babu opened the dialogue, asking why the post was re-erected, a Chinese soldier turned up and pushed the Indian Colonel backwards hard, with expletives from the Chinese language.(Indian Army)

In an Army unit, as voices have articulated, watching your Commanding Officer disrespected and attacked is equal to seeing your parents abused. The response was instant. The group pounced on the Chinese. The battle was a proper fist-fight with no melee weapons of any sort. The group is prevailing, although this was stopped about 30 minutes later with injuries on either side and the first brawl.(Indian Army)

They rounded off the sparring by hammering and burning the article to ashes. The pushing of the Commanding Officer had crossed a hazardous red line.(Indian Army)

After this was done, Colonel Babu, sooner an instructor in the National Defence Academy, is said to have figured the presence of those’new’ Chinese troops, as well as the wholly unexpected’first punch’ with a young Chinese soldier, pointed into something larger possibly afoot. Therefore, he asked them to send men back and mailed the wounded men back. Tempers were understandably high at this time, but Colonel Babu is believed to have calmed his men.(Indian Army)

The’new’ Chinese troops that were overpowered were taken by Colonel Babu straight back through the LAC. The Indian team not only inspect if there more came but additionally wanted to deposit the encroachers back in their side.(Indian Army)

The events of a previous couple of hours had put tactical alarm bells didn’t seem like an occurrence and ringing. It is possible that they witnessed some motion on the side. The crossing of the Indian team to the Chinese side, In any event, would spark the second stage of the struggle an hour later.(Indian Army)

It was within this brawl that the majority of the casualties are inflicted.

“The boys were angry and aggressive. You may imagine how much that they needed to teach a lesson to the aggressors,” an Army officer deployed close to the Shyok-Galwan confluence a couple of kilometres out of the brawl stage told India Today TV.(Indian Army)

It was dark by this time, and visibility had plummeted. What Colonel Babu supposed was correct. More Chinese troops, of their’new’ type, were waiting in places both on the banks of their Galway as well as in areas up on a ridge to the best. Almost the moment they came, big stones began to land.(Indian Army)

At about 9 pm, a colossal stone hit on the head Colonel Babu, and he fell into the Galwan River. The assessment is that it may not have been a targeted attack on the Colonel, but he had been struck.(Indian Army)

This second brawl lasted nearly 45 minutes, and it’s during this exchange that was fearsome that the bodies piled up. A crucial aspect of brawl No. 2 is that the fighting spread into many different pockets across the LAC. While some have imagined it to be just one enormous crowd of guys fighting each other, the brawl separated into groups, with almost 300 guys fighting with each other. Several bodies of both Chinese and Indian troops were at the river, for instance, Indian Commanding Officer, when the fighting ceased.(Indian Army)

With electricity entirely spent by almost an hour of brutal hand-to-hand fighting, including the use of spiked metal clubs from the Chinese and barbed-wire wrapped sticks, both sides disengaged and items fell quiet. Things quietened down for an hour till about 11 pm giving troops to recover bodies.(Indian Army)

Colonel Babu’s body and those of a number of those jawans were transported back to the side, whereas the remaining Indian team stayed on the Chinese side taking stock of the situation. It’d been brutally established that their Commanding Officer’s suspicions were proven right. And together with him killed in front of them, things were at an emotional peak.(Indian Army)

Throughout the retrieval of bodies, and hammering the groan of wounded personnel from the shadow, the side discovered the unmistakable hum of a quadcopter drone, something infantrymen are very attuned to in the battlefield. This was a direct trigger for what could lead to the next brawl. The drone was slowly moving throughout the valley, maybe using infrared cameras or night vision to map the harm and mount another assault.(Indian Army)

Backup requested arrived in huge numbers, including Ghatak platoons from the 16 Bihar as well as 3 Punjab Regiment. Every infantry battalion has Ghatak platoons which lead strikes and serve as’shock troops’.

The same had been done by the Chinese side as suspected. The Indian group stepped deeper wanting to make sure they did not let large numbers of Chinese troops get close to the LAC while the reinforcements came.(Indian Army)

The third phase of the brawl began after 11 pm and would continue with sporadic intensity until past midnight on the side. Troop groups would keep fighting across the ridgelines moving up towards the best, with the high level of the fisticuffs contributing to a lot of guys on both sides plunging to the narrow Galwan river, a few hammering themselves on stones while falling. Earthworks from the Chinese around flanks of the ground and the banks of the Galwan is thought to have played a part in this.(Indian Army)

With energy, things fell silent. Combat medics and Indian arrived to move their deceased and injured. The remains of soldiers on either side were traded in the darkness. The physical separation of the combating groups eventually led to 10 Indian men — 2 Majors, two Captains and six jawans — being held back the Chinese side even after the disengagement. And it’s here that the sequence begins to blur.(Indian Army)

Former Army leader and current minister General VK Singh has come to indicate the Chinese casualties were more than twice the 20 that the Indian Army suffered. India Today TV has learnt that the strategic debrief on the ground — a kind of First Information Report on the incident — documents 16 Chinese Army bodies handed back to the Chinese side after brawl No.3, including five officers. The debrief report does not define if the Chinese Commanding Officer of the device was among these five.(Indian Army)

The 16 were Army men. It’s theorized that more of the injured Chinese with the day, all the 17 Indian men who died — might have been killed of their injuries afterwards, though there remains no denying confirmation of this, nor is there going to be.

General Singh has also triumphed after the episode at a market of men. This too was borne out from floor reports, with Army sources clarifying to India Today TV that it was not a captive exchange’.(Indian Army)

In the chaotic melee which has been brawl No.3, the disengagement from the darkness led to several injured guys from either side staying with the other.(Indian Army)

After judging that many were missing by sunrise on June 16, the Indian troops withdrew back across the LAC. Men on the ground say this was not captivity’ or captive’ situation because these were injured, men. The location was handed over to significant Generals on both sides when the sun rose, and discussions hinged on this exchange’s modalities.

It’s testament to the shock of the incident still sinking in that it would take a further three days for the troops on either side to be shipped back to their own hands.

“It wasn’t a captivity situation. We provided these men with care. And they had been treating our men,” a top Army official informs India Today TV.(Indian Army)

The strategic debrief report records the assessment of the 16 Bihar that the Chinese troops were not the regular unit set up on the frontlines of the LAC and involved in numerous rounds of discussions previously. The evaluation is that this was by design, possibly use of more’aggressive’, less situationally acclimatized troops to spearhead an aggressive action in the Galwan Valley, with a potentially more significant intent to capture Indian crossover points, culverts and bridges around the Galwan on the track leading to the Shyok River to the west.(Indian Army)

16 Bihar has been no stranger to the Chinese. Throughout the 2017 Doklam standoff, the unit in the book in-depth areas, even conduced operations for deployed troops.

In the Galwan Valley, the device had been fully acclimatized for a couple of years and had developed an excellent rapport with guys on the side. Chain and this aggression of events’ shock, therefore, went on the ground.(Indian Army)

The reduction of Colonel Babu was a blow to the device. A unit officer emptied for promotion previously has taken over as Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar. The situation is markedly calmer at Patrol Poing 14, together with the disengagement process at Galwan hopefully anticipated to make progress.(Indian Army)