Thor: Love and Thunder: Know Here Release Date, Cast, Story And More Details.

The phrase that Thor: Love and Thunder were being given the go-ahead initially got here as one thing of a shock only a few days earlier than Marvel’s large Corridor H panel at SDCC 2019. Marvel’s Section 4 slate, lengthy shrouded in thriller, was additionally revealed on the large present, with casts revealed for initiatives like Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and extra. However, Thor: Love and Thunder make the “strongest Avenger” the primary of Marvel’s solo heroes to get a fourth movie all to himself.

All the pieces else you could know is true right here…

Thor 4 Release Date

Thor: Love and Thunder were scheduled to hit theatres on Nov. 5, 2021, however, because of the coronavirus pandemic, its release date has modified to Feb. 11, 2022. You possibly can try Marvel’s release schedule right here.

Thor 4 Cast

Chris Hemsworth, after all, is returning as Thor, whereas Tessa Thompson is again as Valkyrie. Waititi helps Thompson’s keenness to play Valkyrie as explicitly queer in Thor 4, although he admits that finally, it’s lower than him.

“I believe so. The IP will not be mine,” he informed Variety. “However with the actors, I really feel no matter makes them comfy — whether or not they really feel like there’s a pure alternative, or a pure means for that character to go — then I’m fairly supportive. If Tessa needed to try this, I’m in.”