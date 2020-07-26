Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates Here !!!

- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every significant aspect of the movie industry over the past several months. The anticipated record of movies and TV series from Marvel Studios has been pushed to new dates while fans expect updates. During a recent conversation with legendary tennis superstar Serena Williams, Natalie Portman provided an update on when and where filming begins for the highly anticipated Thor: Love & Thunder.

After joking about being given more time for in superhero shape for her forthcoming role as The Mighty Thor at the movie, Portman exclaimed that she had been”very excited. We are shooting in Australie at the beginning of next year.” While no exact date is supplied, the tease that creation will begin is an indication that it will hit on its currently scheduled release date of February 11th, 2022.

I believe that it’s going to be very good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script away and on for over a year, and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it,” that he filmmaker said. It is so mad, and it’s also quite romantic. I am into romances. I want to make love; I want to create something that I’ve never completed or cared for. I’d love to attack something like that.”

The fourth film in the Thor franchise sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Waititi confirms that the actress will take Thor’s mantle within the film at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con’s events. Chris Hemsworth will even return as the Son of Odin. Additionally, reports claim Ford v. Ferrari celebrity Christian Bale will play an intergalactic villain in the movie. Also, the film will reportedly include the Guardians of the Galaxy and Korg Too.

The Loki Disney+ series will reportedly release sometime between today and the movie’s release. However, it’s unknown whether or not the series will join with Thor: Love and Thunder.

What do you think? Are you excited the Thor movie is starting to take shape? Tell us in the comments below!