Home Top Stories Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates Here !!!
Top StoriesTV Series

Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every significant aspect of the movie industry over the past several months. The anticipated record of movies and TV series from Marvel Studios has been pushed to new dates while fans expect updates. During a recent conversation with legendary tennis superstar Serena Williams, Natalie Portman provided an update on when and where filming begins for the highly anticipated Thor: Love & Thunder.
After joking about being given more time for in superhero shape for her forthcoming role as The Mighty Thor at the movie, Portman exclaimed that she had been”very excited. We are shooting in Australie at the beginning of next year.” While no exact date is supplied, the tease that creation will begin is an indication that it will hit on its currently scheduled release date of February 11th, 2022.

Also Read:   'Fuller House' Season 5 Part 2 Release Time: When Does 'Fuller House' Come Back on Netflix? Click To Know Everything!

I believe that it’s going to be very good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script away and on for over a year, and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it,” that he filmmaker said. It is so mad, and it’s also quite romantic. I am into romances. I want to make love; I want to create something that I’ve never completed or cared for. I’d love to attack something like that.”

Also Read:   Vikings Season 6: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen In Season 6 Part 2?

The fourth film in the Thor franchise sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Waititi confirms that the actress will take Thor’s mantle within the film at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con’s events. Chris Hemsworth will even return as the Son of Odin. Additionally, reports claim Ford v. Ferrari celebrity Christian Bale will play an intergalactic villain in the movie. Also, the film will reportedly include the Guardians of the Galaxy and Korg Too.

Also Read:   Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

The Loki Disney+ series will reportedly release sometime between today and the movie’s release. However, it’s unknown whether or not the series will join with Thor: Love and Thunder.

What do you think? Are you excited the Thor movie is starting to take shape? Tell us in the comments below!

- Advertisement -
Rekha yadav

Must Read

Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates Here !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The coronavirus pandemic has affected every significant aspect of the movie industry over the past several months. The anticipated record of movies and TV...
Read more

Disney’s streaming Head is now New chief for TikTok

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer has quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month and also become...
Read more

Google Android Lockbox-tool essentially to “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones

Technology Ritu Verma -
Google Android Lockbox is supposedly a tool that Google uses to essentially “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones. Facebook paid $19 billion on...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vikings Season 7 Vikings season 7 is a historical drama TV series deriving its inventiveness in the tales of Norsemen of ancient medieval Scandinavia. The...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Orville is coming back for its third season. Star Trek and the starship inspire the show. Seth MacFarlane, who's also a part of...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Release Date And Casting Update

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Love is the most amazing feeling in this world. 1 thing that's obtained for that and free stays till the last breath is love....
Read more

Spinning Out Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Release in 2020 21, If we are talking about one.
Also Read:   You Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update
The series is named Spinning Out, and also of producing this show, the credit goes...
Read more

coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with three actions

Corona Nitu Jha -
He coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with three actions: regular hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks. The virus can spread via the atmosphere;...
Read more

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Release Date And What Is Storyline?And Much More.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Pirates of the Caribbean are among the most intriguing movies of our youth. The show has been revived for its edition and was split...
Read more

PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Costs Less Than Thought

Gaming Sweety Singh -
At least one studio has announced that it will charge $70 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of its games, but...
Read more
© World Top Trend