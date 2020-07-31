Home Top Stories Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Natalie Portman is our now God of Thunder! She talks about what’s in store for Thor: Love and Thunder, and how she’s prepping for the role.

This last year, at San Diego Comic-Con, before it was made to go virtual, Marvel pulled back the curtain on the next Thor movie: Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not only is the best name in the series yet, but the movie is going to shake up the franchise in some fascinating ways. Since the Thor we know, the one is now traveling the universe somebody else is going to step into his shoes. That someone is Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), his astrophysicist enjoy interest from the first two movies.

This follows what happens in the comics, but Portman worried that Jane is more than simply a placeholder. “She’s The Mighty Thor,” Portman told tennis great Serena Williams in a current Instagram Live video. “The comic had the feminine Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she’s The Mighty Thor.”

By the way, if you are wondering why Portman and Williams are chatting, it is because they lately started up an LA-based women’s soccer franchise together, but let’s return to Enjoy and Thunder. “We haven’t started [filming],” Portman said. “Everything is bizarre because of pandemic time.”

That is very true, though matters in Hollywood are starting to rev back up again. Love and Thunder are due to start filming in Australia in early 2021, and Portman understands exactly how to use the time between now and then. “More time to get jacked. That I haven’t. I have got the carbo-loading down, but not the workout part…It will be exciting and I am interested to see whether I can gain muscle.”

Beyond the simple fact of a brand new Thor, which is enormous, we still don’t know exactly what Enjoy and Thunder is all about, but we know it will once against be a manager by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and it’ll contain Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the new king of Asgard, at least while the first Thor is off discovering himself or whatever he is up to. “Important love for this woman,” Portman said of Thompson.

Thor: Love and Thunder are scheduled to release on February 11, 2022. It’s just one of several intriguing twists Marvel is putting on its MCU films. Color me interested.

