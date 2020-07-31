- Advertisement -

This map of TV shows Americans believe are overrated will make you mad.

A listing of the most overrated map of TV shows ever based on each US state was gathered and turned into a picture by Reviews.org.

Parks and Recreation have been the winner having the most nations. However, Rick and Morty won the vote, with 58 percent of respondents calling it overrated.

Significantly more girls believe Game of Thrones is overrated, and guys believe Friends is overrated.

A number of people possess two or a series that people simply don’t get.

No matter the number of top 10 lists it seems on, or how many awards it won, you can’t find out why everybody loves this television show. And if you want to keep it a mystery, or are outspoken in your disdain for the series in question, you understand you’ll never feel. It ends up that you are not alone.

Last week, Reviews.org gathered a showing picture of the most overrated show in all 50 United States according to responses to an internet poll. You recognize every display on the picture unless you have been living under a rock for the past ten to twenty decades, but you may not agree with all the outcomes.

Three shows I expected to watch before I saw the map had been Game of Thrones,

The Office, along with The Walking Dead, which has arguably been three of the greatest shows of the previous two years in terms of fame and critical acclaim. Interestingly, all three displays appeared to lose steam, from the catastrophic last season of Game of Thrones into the unsatisfactory late years of The Office into… anything The Walking Dead was performing for the last several decades. These were the most overrated show in four individual nations map of TV shows.

The greatest surprise was Parks and Recreation that had been the most overrated show in eight countries —

more nations than any other series. As the website describes, if that were a vote determined by the countries, Parks and Rec will be chosen, America’s most populous series of all time. Nevertheless, in regard to the popular vote, Rick and Morty are really on top. Based on Reviews, 58 percent of respondents to the poll said the Adult Swim cartoon is overrated map of TV shows.

If You’re interested in the methodology supporting this particular survey, here is what Reviews.org must say about it:

To begin with, we recorded a list of those most-watched TV shows of all time from IMDB. Using this information, we ran an anonymous survey among Americans 18 and older with a sample error of ± 4.5% and a 95% degree of confidence. In countries, we emphasized the tv series suggesting that they thought the series was overrated.

In nations where there weren’t enough respondents to create a reasonable determination, or in case of a tie, we weighed the most overrated series in line with the nation’s US census area against search intent in Google Trends.

Finally, I would like to remember that everybody who states Parks and Recreation is overrated is a lunatic.