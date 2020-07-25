Home Technology This game might have spoiled the Xbox Series X release date
Technology

This game might have spoiled the Xbox Series X release date

By- Shipra Das
  • Microsoft has not announced a release date for the Xbox Series X and is scheduled to launch on November 12th, 2020.

After building up anticipation for months, Microsoft finally opened the flood gates on Thursday of this week and gave us our first extended look at Xbox Series X games in action.

We saw ten minutes of Halo Infinite, got a glimpse of the next Forza Motorsport title, and the long-awaited return of Fable was officially confirmed.

The Xbox Games Showcase was all about the games, as the name suggested, which means we didn’t get any news about a release date for Xbox Series X.

On Wednesday, a day before Microsoft’s showcase, Sega announced that its turn-based RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch in the US on Xbox One, PS4, and PC in November 2020.

The publisher also revealed that the Xbox Series X version of the game “will release on day one of the console’s release date,” while the PS5 version will come later.

Logic would dictate that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are coming out in November.

Both Sony and Microsoft have already pegged “holiday 2020” as the launch window for their next-gen consoles, and November falls squarely within that window.

Microsoft has since reached out to GameSpot to clarify that it has yet to announce an official release date for Xbox Series X, but all of the clues are certainly pointing to November.

  • The Xbox One launched on Friday, November 22nd back in 2013.
Looking back to 2013, the PS4 launched on Friday, November 15th, and the Xbox One followed a week later on Friday, November 22nd.

Sega hasn’t actually confirmed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available on November 12th, but if it is, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Xbox Series X on store shelves on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

The good news is that we won’t have to speculate for much longer because neither Sony nor Microsoft can afford to wait too much longer to open preorders for their new consoles.

Shipra Das

