There is not that much good news to go around in terms of a worldwide coronavirus update at the moment. However, like in South Korea, some exceptions have done a much better job than most countries at getting a handle on the virus and tamping down outbreaks.

Consequently, the government there in recent days hosted a massive drone screen that served to honor the nation’s healthcare workers and give reminders to do things like keep wearing face masks and wash your hands, so the prospect of a new COVID-19 tide is diminished in the country.

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University, over 11.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been reported globally. Likewise, more than 535,000 people have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of the news coverage regarding the coronavirus pandemic today has concentrated on the countries and areas around the world that are fighting the most, such as the US — in which state-level outbreaks seem almost out of control in areas like Texas.

One country that’s been pretty stellar in its struggle against the coronavirus, on the other hand, is South Korea, which the latest stats from Johns Hopkins University series has just seen a little more than 13,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 284 reported deaths. To present a thank-you to its medical staff and healthcare workers, the government hosted a drone show lately within the Han River in Seoul’s capital city.

The display, which you can check out in full below, comprised 300 drones and lasted so or 11 minutes, with the entire thing arranged by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the government.

At one stage during the screen, you may observe the drones arrange themselves in illuminated patterns that remind individuals to wear face masks still, wash your hands, and socially distance — and, eventually, to"cheer up" and not let this worldwide pandemic dampen your spirits more than is needed. These are valuable reminders because just because South Korea is much further along in their victory over the virus than we are, that's not to imply they are not concerned about letting their guard down and coping with an all-new wave of the coronavirus.

Interestingly, while South Korea has performed nicely fighting the virus, they are also dealing with a smaller-scale version of the same antipathy against specific protections as we’re seeing across the US — even anti-face mask zealots, and the like. Indeed, police in South Korea recorded countless fights in June alone, mainly on public transport, which were related to disputes over individuals not wearing face masks, according to The Guardian.