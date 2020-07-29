- Advertisement -

The World Health Organization made it evident during a news conference that COVID-19 pandemic is”one big wave,” not a seasonal disorder such as the flu.

Without comprising COVID-19 first, countries may run into problems battling both the novel coronavirus and flu.

The World Health Organization

The WHO advises people to find flu vaccines as the flu season gets underway throughout the southern hemisphere winter.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is very much out of control, since the world is experiencing a massive surge in cases.

Some regions have flattened the curve, while some are going through surges that are worse than the April peaks. Some refer to this resurgence as”a second summit” of the first COVID-19 wave.

while some call it”another wave.” But no matter what you call it.

it is clear the virus doesn’t care about the season.WHO officials avoided labelling the resurgence of COVID-19 in places like Hong Kong.

and other nations which experienced an increased variety of cases as a”wave” Calling these outbreaks”waves” suggests the virus is behaving in a way beyond human hands, Reuters notes.

social action could slow the spread

but social action could slow the spread.

“We are in the very first wave. It’s going to be one large wave.

It is going to go up and down a little.

“People are thinking about seasons,” she explained, pointing to the rise in variety of COVID-19 cases in the US over the summer.

“What we all need to get our minds around is this is a new virus, also…this one is behaving differently.”

This virus likes all-weather,” Harris said. President Trump famously stated in the first months of this pandemic the virus will vanish when warmer weather arrives.

however, that hasn’t occurred. At the moment, we already had evidence that the virus could survive in more temperate climates when it reached the southern hemisphere.

Research that followed farther proved that SARS-CoV-2 is not like the flu viruses in regards to heat. The flu does come in waves, since it’s a seasonal infectious disorder.

Harris expressed concern about COVID-19 coinciding with the regular flu season throughout the southern hemisphere’s winter.

Harris expressed concern about COVID-19

Flu season is going to start, and we are going to find a preview of exactly what it’ll look like from the northern hemisphere on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Laboratory samples have not shown high quantities of flu cases.

suggesting a later-than-normal start of the flu season for the southern hemisphere.

“If you’ve got an increase in a respiratory illness once you already have a very high burden of respiratory disease.

that puts even more stress on the health system,” Harris said, urging people to seek flu vaccines.

A coronavirus vaccine could be ready by mid-fall.

although the general public may not get it till a few months into 2021.