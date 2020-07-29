Home Corona The World Health Organization made it evident during a news conference
Corona

The World Health Organization made it evident during a news conference

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

The World Health Organization made it evident during a news conference that COVID-19 pandemic is”one big wave,” not a seasonal disorder such as the flu.

Without comprising COVID-19 first, countries may run into problems battling both the novel coronavirus and flu.

The World Health Organization

The WHO advises people to find flu vaccines as the flu season gets underway throughout the southern hemisphere winter.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is very much out of control, since the world is experiencing a massive surge in cases.

 

Some regions have flattened the curve, while some are going through surges that are worse than the April peaks. Some refer to this resurgence as”a second summit” of the first COVID-19 wave.

Also Read:   virus hasn't been circulating long enough time

while some call it”another wave.” But no matter what you call it.

it is clear the virus doesn’t care about the season.WHO officials avoided labelling the resurgence of COVID-19 in places like Hong Kong.

and other nations which experienced an increased variety of cases as a”wave” Calling these outbreaks”waves” suggests the virus is behaving in a way beyond human hands, Reuters notes.

social action could slow the spread

but social action could slow the spread.

“We are in the very first wave. It’s going to be one large wave.

Also Read:   A Deadly Virus Was Discover In Rodents In Several US States,

It is going to go up and down a little.

“People are thinking about seasons,” she explained, pointing to the rise in variety of COVID-19 cases in the US over the summer.

Also Read:   travel restrictions due to COVID-19

“What we all need to get our minds around is this is a new virus, also…this one is behaving differently.”

This virus likes all-weather,” Harris said. President Trump famously stated in the first months of this pandemic the virus will vanish when warmer weather arrives.

however, that hasn’t occurred. At the moment, we already had evidence that the virus could survive in more temperate climates when it reached the southern hemisphere.

Research that followed farther proved that SARS-CoV-2 is not like the flu viruses in regards to heat. The flu does come in waves, since it’s a seasonal infectious disorder.

Harris expressed concern about COVID-19 coinciding with the regular flu season throughout the southern hemisphere’s winter.

Also Read:   School Reopenings May Lead To Massive Spike In New COVID-19 Cases

Harris expressed concern about COVID-19

Flu season is going to start, and we are going to find a preview of exactly what it’ll look like from the northern hemisphere on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Laboratory samples have not shown high quantities of flu cases.

suggesting a later-than-normal start of the flu season for the southern hemisphere.

“If you’ve got an increase in a respiratory illness once you already have a very high burden of respiratory disease.

that puts even more stress on the health system,” Harris said, urging people to seek flu vaccines.

Also Read:   Foodie Destination: Ohio May not be Considered as a Foodie Destination.

A coronavirus vaccine could be ready by mid-fall.

although the general public may not get it till a few months into 2021.

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

The World Health Organization made it evident during a news conference

Corona Nitu Jha -
The World Health Organization made it evident during a news conference that COVID-19 pandemic is"one big wave," not a seasonal disorder such as the...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Sweet Magnolias will return for a second go-round. Netflix has revived the series for another season, with celebrities Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and...
Read more

The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The Boss Baby is an animated comedy movie that is led by Tom McGrath and composed by Michael McCullers. The film was met with...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Info

Netflix Anand mohan -
Nowadays people prefer more of a dark humor about the comedy in terms of films and series since such kinds of series and movies...
Read more

Is The Fantasy Drama Better Than The Witcher And All Updates

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Cursed became probably the most awaited reveals of Netflix after it’s releasing. Fairies, demons, and witchcraft are a number of the magical tropes that...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Sex Education is an origin teen drama show. Laurie Nunn creates the series. The first season of this show premiered in January 2019 on...
Read more

NCIS Season 17 Release Date, Cast, Plot And About The Show

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
NCIS is an activity show TV that is American. NCIS investigates every great offense. JAG debuted in September 2003 on CBS. NCIS Season 17 Release...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Storyline And All Updates Here!!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three years ago. The huge success of the seasons increased the demand for Season 9. The...
Read more

Frontier Season four: Lunch Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Netflix Sunidhi -
Netflix and Discovery Channel (Canada) haven't renewed Frontier Season four but. On the alternative hand, the collection number one celeb Jason Momoa in his...
Read more

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Star Trek: Picard is an American Sci-fi web television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. It's the eighth...
Read more
© World Top Trend