The Witcher Season 2 Released On Netflix? Everything We Know About

Toss a coin into your beloved Netflix executives since The Witcher is officially coming back for season 2. Back in November 2019, more than a month before the series premiered, Netflix announced plans. Ever since that time, the show –as well as most of the entertainment industry–stopped production for several months due to COVID-19 concerns. So what exactly does this mean to The Witcher, that was filming its second period once the shutdown happened? This is what we know about The Witcher season 2.

The Witcher season 2 release date

The Witcher season two has no supported release date just yet, predicts the series won’t return until 2021, as a result of logistical challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of this illness caused producers to suspend filming for five weeks between March and August, so they will have some catching up to do before they can confirm a premiere date that was certain.

Did coronavirus delay The Witcher on Netflix?

It had been presumed The Witcher would come back in late 2020, approximately a year on from the season one premiere, but manufacturing has been delayed due to this coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to The Wrap, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich clarified: “We were shooting in the UK and were approximately six months to our season once we shut down. We were literally in the centre of a sequence we’d been preparing for months.

“But we have a very international crew, and it wasn’t only about the wellness of our team and our throw, but also getting them back home to their families. So that was at the forefront for us.”

Though the suspension was initially intended to last for just two weeks, it stretched out across five full months — but there is now an end in sight.

The Witcher team has announced they will go back to filming the 17th August 2020, though Hissrich has noted that it is crucial the cast and crew feel personally comfortable with conditions on the place.

In addition, so long as distancing measures are necessary to protect against the spread of the disease, certain scenes between close proximity or audiences are going to be difficult — or impossible — to pull off.

If you’re worried about a long delay, you can hear Netflix’s official The Witcher behind-the-scenes podcast, in which you can listen to members of the cast and crew including Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer — discuss what went down during filming and what might have been.

The Witcher season 2 spoilers and plot

Season one was predicated on a pair of short stories prior to the Witcher saga, The Wish and The Sword of Destiny, with the string set to mine from that substance in addition to the instalment, Blood of Elves.

“A lot of what we’ve set up in season one will become involved in year two,” Hissrich said “We will get into some stuff from Blood of Elves. However, I think there are items that we desired to adopt from The Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have enough time to do.

“So to be blessed with a season two, and also to know that we can go back and revisit a few of those things, is really fascinating. There’ll be a big mixture of stuff.”

Blood of Elves sees Geralt take on the security and training of Freya Allan’s Ciri, but given that a number of Ciri’s storyline has already been portrayed in season, it is unlikely to be a direct adaptation of those occasions.

Is that the show will present greater Witchers along with Henry Cavill’s Geralt, such as publication and game fan-favourites Vesemir, Coen and Lambert.

“Really season one, we must know Geralt, and he is our prime example of a Witcher,” Hissrich explained. “And there is another Witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who promptly expires.

“So it was, for us about becoming Geralt straight back to his origins and kind of understanding where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family ”

Hissrich went on to describe that the coronavirus crisis may necessitate adjustments due to restrictions placed as a consequence of the pandemic, to the story they had originally planned.

“It’s likely to impact story,” she explained. “It will have to. But among the things about being a writer on set is that I’m there to make those adjustments as we need them.

“Really, in terms of writing, we have just been honing a good deal during the last eight weeks. Really digging back into scripts, making some big changes, especially in the emotional journeys of our personalities and making certain everything we are composing feels genuinely grounded and true.”

In any case, expect some Witcher creatures, sword-fighting, more about the war with Nilgaard and the elvish insurgence, as well as a likely concentrate on the prophecies and powers of Princess Ciri.

“In Season 2, we’re really digging in with her character, and we’re likely to understand her a lot more,” Hissrich informed TV Guide. “And yes, that growth that you’re describing, where she begins coaching, where she actually becomes the character we know from the novels and afterwards from the video games, we will see her become that individual. But she doesn’t change on a dime. What we don’t want to do is forget where she came out.

“What’s really interesting about Season 2 is that in the books, [later ] Geralt and Ciri meet in that second at Sodden… when we return in the next book, we’ve really skipped a great deal of time. … Well, we found in composing the series we didn’t actually wish to skip over those first months of them getting to know each other”

Hissrich has also talked to Collider about where the show could go past the second season, including where it may end.

“It’s a delicate dance since you’ve got to be in a position to have a conceit of where you are going,” she explained. “Your stories need an endpoint. They desire a direction to aim towards.

“I’m sure, sooner or later, I said I really could write seven seasons, but I am also sure that I said I could write 20 seasons. I’ll keep on writing this series. That means shooting, organically, from the novels and allowing the story to flow, but then also letting the story to finish when it needs to end.”

So, given season two sees levels of success, there might be a lot more experiences in store for Geralt and his crew. (Click here to read more about this Witcher book to TV differences.)

Will there be another Witcher timeline in season 2?

Notably, The Witcher will ditch its own narrative structure that is time-jumping that is contentious in season two, which proved to be confusing.

Hissrich told The Wrap: “What we will see in season two is that our personalities are present on the exact same timeline. What that allows us to do story-wise though would be to play with time in different manners.

“We get to do flashbacks we get to do flash-forwards we get to actually incorporate time in a completely different way than we weren’t able to perform in one.

“Therefore, I think it’s going to be much easier for the audience to follow and understand, particularly a new viewer coming in. However, there are still going to be some fun challenges with time.

With reference to this criticism of season one, she added: “I do hear that there was an audience out there that was a little like,’ What the hell is going on? Why don’t I understand this?'”

“I think for those folks, Season 2 will be a great deal easier to follow. I think Season of our personalities on a deadline that is similar. We’re playing time just a little bit still, but in a different manner, and easier, I think, to swallow away.”

The Witcher season 2 cast

Unsurprisingly, Superman’s alter ego Henry Cavill will reunite as Geralt of Rivia, with Freya Allan as the prophesied Princess Ciri. Anya Chalotra will play sorceress and love interest Yennefer, and Jodhi May will reappear as Queen Calanthe, with Joey Batey back as fan-favourite bard and sidekick Jaskier (sometimes called Dandelion from the books ).

It had been announced by Deadline in February 2020 which Kim Bodnia would play experienced Golden Age Witcher (and Geralt’s daddy figure) Vesemir, hot off his function as Villanelle’s handler in Killing Eve.

Speaking of this casting, Hissrich said: “I am quite thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia into the cast of The Witcher. I have admired his distinctive abilities in displays like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and can’t wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an essential part of our forthcoming season.”

There are numerous new cast members set to feature from the second show. They comprise Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Posted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia and newcomer Media Simson, who will play Francesca.

Another recent addition to the cast is Game of Thrones celebrity Kristofer Hivju, who tested positive for coronavirus after filming on The Witcher shut down but has since made a full recovery.

The fight of the Witcher choreographer Vladimír Furdík, who played the Night King at Game of Thrones, won’t return for season 2.

And reports suggest that Deloitte celebrity Carmel Laniado will be joining the cast playing with the role of Violet.

Will the Witcher season 2 reference the video games?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, together with the Witcher III Edition of the character (Netflix, CD Projekt Red)

Apparently so! After a subtle nod in season one (via Geralt at a bathtub), Hissrich has suggested that we have not seen the last of this videogame Easter Eggs.

“Clearly, what we desired to do is go back into the source material, to not do a version of an adaptation. But it does not mean that we’re not lovers of the games ourselves that we don’t play them and that we understand that a massive part of our viewer has heard of The Witcher because of the games.

So we do need to pay homage to them, for it as frequently as possible. And I’ve been to CD Projekt Red. I have met all of those really talented people there. And what they do is amazing. So, if we can offer them a wink and a nod whenever we can, we will.”

We can barely wait to see what they’ve got in store.