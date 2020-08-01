The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Who Could This Mysterious Killer Be?

- Advertisement -

A video of The Witcher season 2 auditions recently surfaced on the internet, showing a mysterious killer who will probably wreak havoc in the Continent. Auditions resumed this July following months of lockdown due to the pandemic.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the leaked movie features actor Edward Rowe. He seemingly auditioned for the part of”D” at The Witcher season 2. The character is called a hardened killer.

The transcript of Rowe’s audition clip does not show much, but it gives insight into his personality. D tells another man that his job would be just like any other task, but the trick to killing is to take that the”difficulty goes away.”

Who could this mysterious killer be?

Fans suppose that D could be a codename for Reince, a nemesis of Geralt (Henry Cavill) in the source material. Reince and Geralt often butted heads from the books because the latter wants to guard his new ward, Ciri (Freya Allan), also Reince is a danger to her security.

D may also function as spymaster Dijkstra of all Iranian origin. Rowe’s profile matches the physical description of this personality — balding and with a bulging tummy. But the mysterious killer might also be an entirely new personality that might not be even in The Witcher books.

A ‘big action sequence’ teased

Meanwhile, showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich lately tweeted that she is scouting for a”big action sequence” at The Witcher season 2. She said that she’s re-reading the next season finale of filming before the resumption.

Fans think that Hissrich is likely an explosive finale for the next season based on these social media statements. The real question is when the cast and crew could return to the place and restart the job they did in February?

The Witcher season 2 closed generation in late March because of the pandemic, especially after one of the cast members contracted the virus. Back in June, Netflix announced that filming would probably restart by Aug. 17 in the U.K. and end by Feb. 2021.

During the shutdown, Hissrich explained that they had the ability to tweak the storylines and the character arcs for The Witcher season 2. The showrunner won’t show any specifics except to say that significant changes were made to affect the story of the upcoming instalment.

According to Production Weekly, The Witcher season 2’s working title is Mysterious Monsters and it’s seemingly a nod to the primary purpose of Geralt of Rivia as a monster hunter. The season will also finally tell the story of the civilization of monster hunters more witchers will likely be introduced in the new episodes.