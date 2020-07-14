The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

- Advertisement -

In December, ancient show and 2019 dominated Netflix. Even if you were not among the 76 million families to observe at least two minutes of this Witcher in its first month (a listing stat for your streamer), you probably watched the memes, tweets, and general conversation about it the set.

It’s as if Netflix understood before anyone watched a single second of the first since the company renewed the show, The Witcher, based on the book collection of the same name of Andrzej Sapkowski, would be a smash hit. Just a couple of months after season 1 fell on Netflix, manufacturing on The Witcher season 2 was underway — but maybe not Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) could set up a struggle against for COVID-19. On March 16, 2020, Netflix called a halt to filming that lasted until June 22, when the streamer declared a plan to deliver the series’ cast and crew back to place on August 17.

The Second Season

“Moving into Season two, what’s intriguing is our storylines start to turn into just a tiny bit more cohesive,” states showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissirch, as she affirms the series going into its second season.

Netflix focuses its decisions based on audience reaction, and the audiences responded to the series, okay. The audience loved it, and that, of course, left no doubt in about giving the founders the move on the second season.

We aren’t sure when and how long we will have to wait for this, Though we know the series was verified for another season. This is all, of course, as a result of this catastrophe. Ugh! As of this moment, all filming has been made to stop- just like our own lives.

As of 22nd June 2020, the show site has verified that they will resume filming on August’s 17th. The statement goes as follows:

“I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August.”

Who We’ll See

While we await the second season (along with the conquering of the horrendous pandemic), let us discuss the series’s returning cast. Henry Cavill will return as Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Geralt Allan as Princess Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

It was announced that Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia would look like the Golden Age Witcher, and the father of Geralt figures Vesemir.

That is all the information we’ve got on us now, and we are beyond thrilled for much more to come.