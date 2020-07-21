The Witcher Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And More Details

- Advertisement -

It took years for The Witcher to get the onscreen variation it warrants, and while fans will not need to wait that long for its anticipated second season of the Netflix drama, the hiatus has felt far too long for our liking. Luckily, Netflix has chucked us a coin and announced that The Witcher Season 2 is set to restart soon.

The Witcher is inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher publication series, which also spawned the popular video game franchise. Netflix surfaced the dream series’ buzzy first season. The show stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a witcher whose fate becomes bound to the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) along with the powerful princess Ciri (Freya Allan). The period was told across three timelines, all of which followed among the 3 main characters. To ensure the series can delve into the relationships between Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, but we can not wait for Season two.

It’s expected to premiere in 2021. When Netflix renewed The Witcher for a second season in November 2019, it was announced that the series was set to start production in early 2020, having an anticipated air date in 2021. Production on Season 2 officially kicked off at the U.K. in February 2020. There’s not been any word yet on whether the premiere date will be pushed back because of production delays.

Production is set to resume this summer. On June 22, The Witcher’s official Twitter account announced the series is set to restart production on Season 2 on Aug. 17. After celebrity Kristofer Hivju tested positive for COVID-19, which he later announced on Instagram production on the series, which was filming outside London, was formerly suspended on March 16. The Witcher was the first major TV production in the U.K. to be halted as a result of coronavirus.

The major cast will go back. Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen will reprise their roles as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, respectively.

Other returning cast members include Joey Batey (Jaskier), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), and Theresa Wilson Read (Sabrina).

We’ll see new sides of Nilfgaard’s most formidable fighters. So a lot of Season 1 has been driven by the battle with Nilfgaard, who functioned as antagonists to pretty much everyone. However, Season two will spend more time with Cahir and Fringilla, and they may prove they aren’t the villains Yennefer and Ciri seem to think they are.

“Among the things that we worked hard at in Season 1 was to establish that Nilfgaard looks like our bad men. They look like our villains. What is interesting in Season 2 is that we begin peeling back those layers a bit longer,” creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased. “We start digging to what Nilfgaard really wants and why Cahir and Fringilla, these characters that we adore, feel like they are served within this kingdom. And I believe both of them get to reveal really surprising things this season.”

The timeline won’t be confusing. Many audiences fought to keep track of the show’s three separate timelines in Season 1 (which you can find explained here). However, these fans will be relieved to know this will not be as large of a problem in Season two. Throughout a Reddit AMA in January 2020, Hissrich verified the arrangement”will change in year two, as they’re [sic] stories have started to converge.”

The show is introducing a lot of new characters. In February 2020, Netflix announced new developments to The Witcher cast, including that Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju at the Function of Nivelles. Agnes Bjorn and Verena, who is a key role in the Nivellen narrative, will perform. Aisha Fabienne Ross will play a sorceress, Lydia, and assistant. Book readers can assume that the celebrity, although Netflix did not include a name for the character, and mecia Simson was cast since Francesa would be playing Francesca Findabair known as Enid a Glenna, a potent elven ruler.