The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details

As the”The Witcher” Season 2 prepares to restart production, Netflix has just announced live-action prequel”The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” is joining December 2019, hit”The Witcher,” and the proposed animated feature”The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” at Netflix.

As a third Netflix remedy of Andrzej Sapkowski’s story set about a superhumanly enhanced monster hunter in medieval eastern Europe, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” takes place 1,200 years earlier”The Witcher” itself.

It will shed light on how”the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into a single, and also the very first Witcher was.”

Pitched as a six-part limited series, “Blood Origin” is not expected to create an immediate sequel. Instead, it would tie into the wider universe of”The Witcher.”

In Season 1 of”The Witcher,” an episode that led critters, people, and elves to inhabit the exact same world was called the Conjunction of the Spheres.

That”The Witcher: Blood Origin” is to research both the Conjunction of the Spheres and the origin story of the first Witcher — a monster hunter with superhuman abilities — is a fascinating prospect.

This is because franchise personalities consider the two events as having taken place seven centuries apart.

Nevertheless, showrunner Declan de Barra positions”Blood Origin” as”the forgotten history of their very first Witcher,” giving the series leeway to deviate from the saga’s previously revealed chronology of events if needed.

De Barra was a supervising producer on”The Witcher,” wrote the fourth installment, and contributed four songs to the show’s soundtrack.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the creator, showrunner, and also an executive producer on”The Witcher,” is on board as an executive producer on both”The Witcher: Blood Origin” and”The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Sapkowksi stays involved as a consultant.

His first”Witcher” saga debuted in 1993 (2007 for its first English-language edition) and was adapted into a video game collection, together with Netflix’s”The Witcher” lead actor Henry Cavill using the games among his personality references.

Sales of the two books and games rocketed following the Netflix series released.