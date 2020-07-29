Home Entertainment 'The Witcher: Release Date, Cast, Plot, All Updates
‘The Witcher: Release Date, Cast, Plot, All Updates

By- Anoj Kumar
A prequel series to The Witcher called The Witcher: Netflix has ordered blood Origin.

The hit fantasy series, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, debuted on the platform last year — though the new series will be set in an Elven world 1,200 years before the main show.

It will tell the story of the origin of the first Witcher and the events that led to the “conjunction of the spheres”, where “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one”.

Blood Origin will be in six parts and will be overseen by The Witcher‘s a writer/supervising producer Declan de Barra, while Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as executive producer. The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will act as creative consultant.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” de Barra said in a statement. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?

“I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilisations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonisation and a rewriting of history. I am leaving only fragments of a civilisation’s true story behind.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilisation before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Netflix is also preparing another Witcher spin-off in the form of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime film that will tell the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia’s mentor and father figure.

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” the film’s synopsis reads.

 

