The Witcher: Blood Origin Prequel Series Coming to Netflix, And More Information For You!!!

Netflix has introduced a brand new restricted series based mostly on The Witcher universe known as The Witcher: Blood Origin.

In response to Netflix, Blood Origin is a “six-part, live-action restricted series” that may function a prequel to Netflix’s The Witcher series. Set in “an elven world 1200 years earlier than the world of The Witcher,” this series will give attention to the origin story of the very first Witcher in addition to an event often called the “conjunction of the spheres” which noticed the worlds of monsters, males, and elves mix into one.

Declan de Barra will function showrunner and govt producer of Blood Origin whereas The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as executive producer on this miniseries. Andrzej Sapkowski, the creator of The Witcher novels, can also be concerned with the manufacturing of Blood Origin as a “artistic guide.”

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I’m past excited to inform the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” says Declan de Barra by way of a press release. “A query has been burning in my thoughts ever since I first learn The Witcher books – What was the Elven world actually like earlier than the cataclysmic arrival of the people?

I’ve at all times been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and tradition flourish proper earlier than that fall…The Witcher: Blood Origin will inform the story of the Elven civilization earlier than its fall, and most significantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”