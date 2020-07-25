Home Corona The White House coronavirus task force is worried about these 12 cities
Corona

The White House coronavirus task force is worried about these 12 cities

By- Shipra Das
  • The latest coronavirus update from White House coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx is worried about the deteriorating coronavirus picture in 12 US cities right now.

There’s at least one aspect of the coronavirus pandemic, specific to the US, alongside coverage of the various daily metrics like case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator, Deborah Birx, has been making a version of this point in recent presentations and conversations she’s given — basically, that the US doesn’t have a coronavirus pandemic.

Each state is different and has taken different steps and thus found themselves at a different place right now in terms of their fight against the virus.

Also Read:   Patients Of COVID-19 Coronavirus May BE Reinfected In Contact With A Person Having virus,but will false Positive

“There are cities that are lagging behind and we have new increases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Baltimore, so we’re tracking this very closely.”

Also Read:   The Greatest One-Day Toll Recorded in Almost Any Country: 1,169 COVID-19 Fatalities Were listed By The USA From The Previous 24 Hours

Ideally, she continued, the way you attack increases like we’re seeing in locales like those is by “finding and tracking those very early individuals.”

The latest US numbers from Johns Hopkins University show that since the pandemic began, more than 4 million confirmed cases of the virus have been identified here to-date, along with more than 145,000 deaths.
On Friday, for example, Florida passes the 400,000-total coronavirus cases mark, the day after the state’s Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted that Florida has “clearly stabilized with the cases.”
Shipra Das

