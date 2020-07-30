Home Entertainment The Way The Whisky Exchange
By- Shankar
The Way The Whisky Exchange Became The World’s Largest Online Retailer Of Scotch

On the previous two decades, The Whisky Exchange (TWE) has been the world’s biggest online retailer of whisky. TWE is well known to American Scotch whisky fans. It is the move to place limited and rare editions bottlings of Scotch whisky. The London office of it hosts one of the world’s biggest set of Scotch whiskies. I sat down with Sukhinder Singh together with CEO of The Whiskey Exchange, and his brother Rajbir Singh to go over the business of becoming his whisky collection in addition to the world’s biggest retailer of whisky.

Your parents were at the spirits and wine industry. At what stage did you see that you would follow in their footsteps?

I didn’t intend to follow in their footsteps. In reality, I loathed the lifestyle — the hours, seven days per week. So there were not many jobs out there, after analyzing Chartered Surveying in college, I arose just in time for the huge property crash in the united kingdom. I started helping my parents at the store to give a rest to them and, I made a decision to continue to work together, once I realized that there were no jobs at Chartered Surveying(Whisky Exchange) a year afterwards. Made me realize that I could increase the store.

Within this time and the years to follow
I totally restructured the company, altering the product(Whisky Exchange) variety, the screens, the pricing and purchasing arrangement, etc.. By 1999 the store had grown to become a 2000 square foot’mecca to alcohol’. There was nothing else in the united kingdom like this.
This Deadly...
It's a tantalizing concept, not least because of the pedigree of...
