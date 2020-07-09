Home Entertainment The Walking Dead Season 11: Here’s everything you need to know about
EntertainmentHollywood

The Walking Dead Season 11: Here's everything you need to know about

By- Vinay yadav
The Walking Dead Season 11 — A planet will pull on audiences towards it. Walking Dead is one of the greatest horror tv show, based on the book series with the identical title by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moor, and Charlie Adlard.
That is all about those that want to survive under continuous threat of strikes from zombies. This contributes to conflicts between individuals. They began forming their own set using rules and their own morals.

Series premiered on AMC at the United States, on October 31, 2010 and through the Fox Network Group. Among the sci-fi exhibits, TV Guide rated The Walking Dead in 2013. We have been supplied ten seasons by creators and fans are awaiting the new Season.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date

The season expired on October 6, 2019, and before last season’s Release, AMC announced this season’s renewal. However, on March 24, 2020, AMC stated that this season’s finale was postponed. Pro-production was stopped as a result of this Covid-19 pandemic.
Before we reach Season 11 we will need to observe the conclusion of Season 10.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Cast: Can we see Norman Reedus and Josh McDermit again?

We do understand that someone will perish in the season 10 finale although no names are outside. So two characters or one will not be returning from the new Season.

The two Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus playing with the role of Carol and Daryl are a brand new addition for the series. So they will reprise their roles. In addition to them, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams are expected to come back.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Plot

This season’s Plot hasn’t been published but founders made some announcements.
It’s challenging to predict anything because each season includes a narrative that is different. It’s been getting away from your source material. That is being done to keep the material fresh.
Kang stated that the season is going to have a more urban feel.

