The Walking Dead Season 11 Delayed, Season 10 Will Get 6 Extra Episodes in 2021

It’s official: The Walking Dead season 11 received’t air this 12 months on account of production delays attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic. As an alternative, The Walking Dead season 10 will get six “additional” episodes in early 2021 after the unique season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” airs on Oct. 4. This would be the first time a brand new season of The Walking Dead received’t air within the fall because the show premiered in 2010.

The information was revealed through the present’s [email protected] panel. The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang delivered the information, explaining that “the writers’ room for season 11 has been going remotely for the previous few months. We haven’t been capable of begin production, however we’ll get again to work as quickly as we safely can.”

Relating to the additional season 10 episodes, all Kang shared is that “we’re working on these now, and we’ll have extra to share quickly. It’s an extension of episodes beyond the finale.” She didn’t make clear whether or not that meant that the workforce was writing new materials for these episodes or if filming was getting underway.

With the brand new episodes in 2021, The Walking Dead season 10 will go down because the longest season within the show’s historical past, with 22 episodes in complete, an enormous leap from the usual 16 episodes per season.