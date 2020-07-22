‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 casts Margot Bingham in potentially major role

Margot Bingham has been solid in season 11 of The Walking Dead.

The actress, who just lately starred within the Netflix remake of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, could possibly be enjoying Stephanie, a personality not but seen in The Strolling Useless however for whom Bingham has achieved the voiceover.

Based on Deadline, AMC haven’t confirmed but whether or not Bingham will likely be reprising her voice position from the episodes ‘Bonds’ and ‘Morning Star’ in season 10.

Stephanie is described as “an enigmatic survivor of the zombie outbreak in Charleston, West Virginia, who connects through radio with Josh McDermitt’s Eugene Porter”.

On the time of writing, the season 10 finale has nonetheless not aired because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – it has been delayed to later this yr, to air as a one-off particular.

Greg Nicotero, who directed the ultimate episode entitled ‘A Sure Doom’, stated that fans’ “jaws will drop” when they eventually see the finale.

“[It] picks up proper the place we left off,” Nicotero stated.

“There are lot of characters’ storylines the place you get little bits of knowledge right here… and also you need to finish that chapter and begin the subsequent chapter within the finale”, he added.

Nicotero continued: “It tees us up so nicely for season 11. That it’s a little bit agonising for me to not to have the ability to discuss. The final two minutes of the finale – individuals’s jaws are gonna drop.”