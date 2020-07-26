The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Gets Release Date and Trailer

- Advertisement -

After 4 long months, The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 lastly, has a return date.

As promised, AMC revealed the release date for the long-awaited Strolling Useless season 10 finale in the course of the present’s [email protected] panel. The final episode will air at 9 p.m. ET on October 4, 2020. That might be adopted by the series premiere of spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 10 p.m. ET.

The panel additionally confirmed some beforehand released footage from the finale. You may watch it on the two-minute mark of the panel beneath.

AMC introduced again in March that the final episode of The Walking Deadseason 10 was set to be delayed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Although the episode was shot months earlier, post-production was not in a position to be accomplished, even remotely. On the similar time, the community additionally delayed launch dates for spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Though The Strolling Useless season 10 finale now has a release date, the wait will continue for an announcement on The Walking Dead season 11. Though the same old manufacturing cycle for the present would imply a fall 2020 premiere, the timeframe season will likely have been affected by the pandemic as well.

Alec Bojalad is a famous cultural journalist based mostly in Cleveland. He’s a TV Editor at World High Development and a member of the Tv Critics…