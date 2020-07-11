Home TV Series HBO The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after corona...
TV SeriesHBO

The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after corona virus lockdown

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Walking Dead’s season 10 finale has finally been given a release date following the coronavirus delay. After Covid-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic, the TV industry was brought to assist stall the spread of the virus. This meant the post-apocalyptic hit episode for season 10 was put on hold until the team could go back to function keeping the social distancing guidelines. ADVERTISEMENT Top Articles by Metro Games Inbox: Can you care on PS5 about GTA 5? READ MORE 00:19 / / 00:30 SKIP AD But it appears there’s presently a set date for when lovers will get to see what goes with Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his horde. Go to our live website for the latest updates: When conversing on CartoonistKayfabe, Coronavirus news, the guy behind the books, Robert Kirkman, stated:’The Walking Dead show that was will come back. We are going to be airing — I understand dates. I don’t think they’re public. The finale was delayed over the coronavirus pandemic (Picture: AMC)’ But we have the finale of [Season 10]…

Also Read:   The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after corona virus Lockdown

There will be more Walking Dead tv that you watch at some stage later on.’ It comes after Variety reported that the bodily production hasn’t yet resumed, but this could vary on 9 June once labor union agents agree on new security protocols. Plus it seems fans are in for a treat, as producer Greg Nicotero teased a jaw-dropping’ episode. The director has teased a jaw-dropping’ finale (Picture:’ AMC) Speaking to Fandom, he explained:’There is a lot of character storylines which are [wrapped up]. You get bits of advice here, here, and here. You want [to ] end that chapter and start the next chapter at the finale. ‘We tackle a lot of stuff with Daryl, we tackle a lot of things with Negan, we address lots of things with Beta, we address a lot of things.’ ‘It’s been revealed that Maggie’s return is at the finale, also it frees us up well for season 11 that it’s a modest agonizing for me to not be able to discuss,’ the manager went on. ‘Because the last two minutes of the finale are going to only… People’s jaws will drop.’

Also Read:   The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus delay
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus delay
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Microsoft Has Been Aggressively Buying Game Studios to Raise its First-Party Games Lineup

Technology Sankalp -
Microsoft has been aggressively buying game studios to raise its first-party games lineup, and this approach has just gotten more extreme in the lead...
Read more

“The Walking Dead Season 11”: Here is everything you need to know about

Netflix Vinay yadav -
American Horror, The Dead has the soul of everyone; Fans have been going crazy. The series is all about a group of survivors who...
Read more

The Canon EOS R5 That is Big Reveal Yesterday

Technology Sankalp -
The Canon EOS R5 that is big reveal yesterday was a strange one for photography lovers -- we got to see more of the...
Read more

Letterkenny season 9- Possible Release Date, Cast,Plot everything you need to know

Box Office Vinay yadav -
Season 9 -- the series is back with Season old that is 9th and Letterkenny is a comedy television series that has amused the...
Read more

Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Upcoming News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
A Godzilla vs Kong tie-in graphic novel shows the bat kaiju Camazotz who has teased back annually in October.
Also Read:   No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?
Camazotz was shown as part of...
Read more

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After This Stage?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
No Time is the James Bond film for Daniel Craig, who's had an intriguing journey as 007. His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned...
Read more

“Big Mouth Season 4” “Nick Kroll” is coming back once again in the upcoming Season!

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
American animated sitcom"Big Mouth" isn't an Adult animation series. Mark Levin, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, and Jennifer Flackett made this play. Season 1 created...
Read more

Pen15 Season 2 Release Date Set For September On Hulu

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Hulu will launch season 2 of this coming-of-age humor Pen15 in September. Produced and written by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, Pen15...
Read more

Arrowverse’s New Batwoman Actress: Who Is Javicia Leslie?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Who is Javicia Leslie, aka the new star of Batwoman? The first period of Batwoman had hardly ended before Ruby Rose announced her death,...
Read more

Amazon’s The Boys, Upload & More Get SDCC 2020 Panels

Amazon Prime Naveen Yadav -
Amazon's The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers, as well as Utopia will get San Diego Comic-Con 2020 panels. Hailed as one of the entertainment conventions...
Read more
© World Top Trend