‘The Walking Dead’ reveal season 10 Release Date plus six bonus episodes!!!

The release date for The Walking Dead‘s much-delayed finale of season 10 has been revealed throughout a digital panel for [email protected]

Plenty of the show’s stars appeared in two separate teams, together with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Walking Dead Universe chief content material officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang and director of the finale Greg Nicotero have been additionally in attendance.

Moderator Chris Hardwick, host of the aftershow Talking Dead, opened the panel by asserting the long-awaited information that the sixteenth and final episode of season 10, ‘A Sure Doom’, will release on Sunday October 4 at 9pm EST.

It would then be adopted by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, after which a ‘mega episode’ of Talking Dead by which each will probably be mentioned.

The season nearer was initially as a result of release on April 12 earlier than being pushed again because of the coronavirus pandemic

Earlier than introducing the panel, Hardwick additionally revealed the primary few minute of the finale. You’ll be able to see the footage, together with the total Comedian-Con panel, above.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Finale will FINALLY air Sunday, October 4th at 9PM on AMC! It will likely be instantly adopted by the Series Premiere of #TWDWorldBeyond (after which @AMCTalkingDead) pic.twitter.com/dMRq4dh1o0 — The Strolling Useless (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

Talking on the panel Nicotero, who directed the episode, was requested about his ideas approaching the finale. “I’ve actually obtained to offer Angela and the writers an enormous, big thumbs up, as a result of I’ve really feel just like the trajectory of the season, the best way that the season constructed, it simply felt like each episode gave you greater than the episode earlier than,” he stated. “It felt such as you have been on this actually nice journey.”

Earlier this month, in the meantime, showrunner Kang offered a glimpse into what fans can expect from the season 10 finale.

“Clearly, we’ve obtained this new energy group of four with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who’re off on the highway,” Kang stated. “We’re going to see some fascinating turns in that.”