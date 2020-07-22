‘The Walking Dead’ creator announces new ‘Invincible’ series starring Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton

The Strolling Useless co-creator Robert Kirkman has introduced a brand new animated collection referred to as Invincible starring Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton.

The upcoming Amazon adaptation relies on Kirkman’s comedian guide collection of the identical title, which was first revealed in 2002 and ran for 144 points.

As The Hollywood Reporter confirms, Khary Payton has now joined his fellow Strolling Useless actor Steven Yeun in signing as much as the mission, and can painting the character Black Samson. Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), in the meantime, is about to voice Robotic.

Kirkman introduced the complete Invincible casting particulars on the annual SkyBound Xpo conference on Saturday (July 19), with the likes of Mark Hamill (who will play Artwork), Sandra Oh (Deborah Grayson), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien) and Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve) additionally onboard.

Take a look at the solid record under:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

JK Simmons will voice his father Nolan Grayson

Sandra Oh will voice his mom Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robotic

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman

Gray Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Lady as Lady)

Mark Hamill will voice Artwork

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Lady (as Monster)

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien

Invincible is because of land on Amazon Prime Video in some unspecified time in the future in 2020, although a precise launch date is but to be formally introduced.

An outline of the comics reads: “Invincible is the son of Omni-Man, an extraterrestrial superhero of the Viltrumite race. Invincible inherited his father’s superhuman energy and skill to fly and he has sworn to guard the Earth. As an adolescent he had hassle adjusting to his newfound powers and dealing with the truth of his origins.”

In the meantime, Kirkman also spoke about the upcoming Rick Grimes spin-off movie ultimately weekend’s SkyBound Xpo panel, explaining that the coronavirus disaster will make the movie “higher”.

“There’s tons of stuff happening behind the scenes,” he stated. “I don’t need anybody to suppose that we’re simply form of ready round for this pandemic to finish.”