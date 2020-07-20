Home TV Series The Walking Dead Comic Will Be Re-Released in Color
The Walking Dead Comic Will Be Re-Released in Color

By- Anoj Kumar
Although a lot of its characters are morally grey, The Walking Dead has at all times been a black and white affair…a minimum of when it comes to the paper it’s printed on. Now, that’s set to alter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Strolling Lifeless will return this October as The Strolling Lifeless Deluxe. Creator Robert Kirkman’s studio Sky bound Entertainworldtoptrendnt can be re-releasing every of the sequence’ 193 points with some added options. For the primary time ever, The Strolling Lifeless can be printed in coloration, with colorist Dave McCaig becoming a member of the venture so as to add coloration to illustrator Charlie Adlard’s artwork. Moreover, every difficulty will embrace a brand new installment of “The Slicing Room Flooring,” which options authentic handwritten plots by Kirkman together with commentary about arcs the comedian opted to not discover.

The primary difficulty of The Strolling Lifeless Deluxe is about to reach on October 7. The sequence anticipates launching the subsequent two points in November and can proceed to launch two points a month going ahead. The information was first introduced on the Sky bound Xpo panel “Skybound: Previous, Current and Future.”

Beforehand, solely the covers of The Strolling Lifeless points had been in coloration. The Strolling Lifeless Deluxe will proceed that custom with a number of artists contributing to particular version covers of the Deluxe sequence together with David Finch, Julian Totino Tedesco, Arthur Adams, and authentic Strolling Lifeless co-creator Tony Moore. However the pages of the comedian’s story themselves have at all times been in black and white.

