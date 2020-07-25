The Walking Dead: 7 World Beyond Release Date Revealed

- Advertisement -

The long wait for The Walking Dead: World Beyond is nearly over. Well, not really. However, at the least, we now know when that wait will finish.

As promised, AMC introduced throughout its The Strolling Useless panel at [email protected] that The Strolling Useless: World Past will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on October 4, 2020. Simply as was initially deliberate for April 12, 2020, The Strolling Useless season 10 finale will function its lead-in. World Past will proceed to air at 10 p.m. on subsequent Sundays with Concern the Strolling Useless season 6 airing at 9 p.m.

When the present was delayed from its official April premiere date, The Strolling Useless: World Past has already accomplished filming, leaving some followers to surprise why the gift had been postponed in the first place. The delay might have been associated with different delays within the Strolling Dead universe. Each The Strolling Useless season 11 and Concern the Strolling Useless season 6 needed to droop manufacturing within the wake of the pandemic.

The Strolling Useless: World Past is about to be a daring new course for The Strolling Useless expanded universe. The present is described as a “two-season restricted occasion,” which means that it’s going to conclude following the top of its second season. The primary season was set to have ten episodes. The sequence can also be set to look at the zombie apocalypse from the angle of younger individuals who have grown up inside it. AMC’s description for the mission reads: