THE WALKING DEAD 7: RELEASE DATE, PLOT AND ALL UPDATES HERE

By- Sunidhi
The Walking Dead is an amazing American television series for AMC that utilizing Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The series is mainly broadcast on AMC inside the United States and abroad thru the Fox Networks Group. The series launched on October 31, 2010. The collection features an outsized organization cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to continue to be alive underneath near-steady caution of aggression from the mindless zombies, colloquially mentioned as “walkers”.

RELEASE DATE

However, with the autumn of humankind, these heirs also face opposition from other living heirs who have created businesses and associations with their sets of guidelines and morals, often main to hostile struggle among the human communities. Andrew Lincoln pretended the series’s lead character, Rick Grimes, until his escape for the duration of the 9th season.

The seventh season of The Walking Dead, an American horror video series on AMC, released on October 23, 2016, additionally ended on April 2, 2017, such as sixteen episodes. Produced for television with the aid of Frank Darabont, the collection is primarily based on the series of comic books by way of Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The managing manufacturers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse, and Gale Anne Hurd, with Gimple as showrunner for the fourth season as well. The seventh season acquired mixed evaluations from critics. It was known as for plenty of awards and received three, which include Best Horror Television Series for the second non-stop year, at the forty-third Saturn Awards.

PLOT

Negan viciously kills Glenn and Abraham, beginning his rule over Alexandria. His activities to start with lead Rick to submit, but Michonne persuades him to fight back. They come upon a town referred to as the Scavengers and question them for help. Carol and Morgan befriend King Ezekiel, the leader of the dominion, whilst Maggie and Sasha rally the Hilltop. When the bullet is blocked via Lucille, Negan’s lumber, Negan forcefully recruits Eugene as a Savior. The Saviors and turncoat Scavengers assault Alexandria, however, are repelled via Sasha’s sacrifice and the aid of the Kingdom and Hilltop soldiers.

