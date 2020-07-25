The Wait For Mirzapur 2 Is Over! The Rest Of The Cast Including Ali Fazal Started Dubbing The Web Series

- Advertisement -

It seems that Amazon Prime is set to release its successful show – Mirzapur, whose second season was to be released on the platform this year. When the actors of Mirzapur 2 posted a series of photos on their social media announcing the resumption of their dubbing session, the lead cast Ali Fazal recently posted pictures of all the actors together. Everyone was working remotely due to the lockdown, which is the first time the cast reunited for a dub session. Apart from key members of the cast, including Shweta Tripathi Sharma, people from the production team also attended. The actors ensured that they would keep up with social distancing all along.

Speaking about it, Ali said, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we started there. It was great to be back at work because it has been an unusually long break. We shot the show a long time ago, so it took us a while to get back on track. Each actor usually comes on his own time for dubbing, but we all had time together when we met. The studio is very clear about its hygiene, allowing only one artist at a time. We do dubbing in a fully sanitized studio. And we are given instructions on the other side of the studio. The system of dubbing was already done in isolation. ”

One of the most loved shows on the Amazon Prime platform, Ali says, is now under increasing pressure. “We were always undervalued but always got immense love from the audience. But now the show is being delayed due to new circumstances by the epidemic. Throughout the lockdown, fans have been questioning us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience will be a bit generous. Last year such great shows came to the fore that I would be very proud to be a part of Amazon’s legacy. ”

However, the fear of the epidemic is reverberating all over, and this fear, in particular, has increased ever since two industry stalwarts are COVID positive. But Ali Fazal says, “There is no scope for fear. I am very happy to go to work. We cannot be a victim of fear, nor is it our end as we understand it. Fear Nothing is achievable. We need to be smart, healthy, and be vigilant. “