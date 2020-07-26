Home Education The Vivo X50 Pro : Is the very best phone in india
The Vivo X50 Pro : Is the very best phone in india

By- Shankar
OUR VERDICT for Vivo X50 Pro best phone

The Vivo X50 Pro is the very best phone from the business and brings you of layout packages and the best hardware we have seen. It’s not often we find that an unassuming compact phone that is filled to the brim with camera technology. The battery life of X50 Pro and display are secure. As always, the application experience will be a make-or-break factor that is crucial.
Vivo X50 Pro is a household name in India
It is now the third-largest smartphone company by quantity. Its funding smartphone and mid-rangers primarily drove its increase. Using its foot planted firmly, it now expects to get a piece of the premium section with the X50 Pro.

Vivo’s tango with all the premium section has not been particularly momentous. The smartphone was that the Vivo X21. However, this time, Vivo’s execution is older on the hardware front, bringing intriguing updates with the series that others offer.

Also Read:   Best Smartphone 2020 Under 30000
Also Read:   Smartphones: Best Mobiles Beneath Rs 15,000 in India.

As always, to get a brand new going up, the price point, brand image, and applications experience become more important factors of the decision matrix. for Vivo X50 Pro this is an integral point for price-sensitive markets like India, where a handful of players dominates the premium segment, and beginners have fought.

The X50 Pro goes up against based competition
such as the OnePlus 8, the Xiaomi Mi 10, and even the iPhone SE, all of which are formidable offerings. The approach of bringing hardware creations is one that deserves to be emphasized upon, and commendable. It is Vivo’s most polished phone to date; however, the application experience continues to stay its weakest link.
