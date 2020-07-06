Home Top Stories The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plote, And All Latest...
The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plote, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Vampire Diaries has been one of the most loved show, and it finally concluded the series in 2016 after airing for eight long spans, fans weren’t happy about this decision for sure. Still, all the crew and cast were relieved as the series has been happening for quite a while and it had to be put to rest.

Let’s speak about the rumours surfacing Vampire Diaries’ internet!

WILL VAMPIRE DIARIES GET A SEASON 9?

To be quite honest with our readers we don’t think it is likely for Vampire Diaries to go through with a season 9, many fans online are raving about how the show will return in 2021 on CW with their season 9, but those are just rumoured thus don’t fall in their trap.

Vampire Diaries continuing will not be likely although Julie Plec the founder of Vampire Diaries has supported herself she is not working on any project associated with Vampire Diaries, though, a spinoff series can be a chance.

Ian Somerhalder, who performs Damon Salvatore when asked about being part of Vampire Diaries season 9 said that even when the series is moving forward with a season 9, he wouldn’t like to become part of it without Ian we do not find a point into the show.

CAST FOR VAMPIRE DIARIES SEASON 9

If in future we each get a season 9 of Vampire Diaries then we anticipate these cast members to be back!

Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert
Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore
Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett
Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan
Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman
Candice King as Caroline Forbes
Nathalie Kelley as Sybil
St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline

Also Read:   Here Is Everything You Know So far About Watchmen Season 2
