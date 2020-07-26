The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Read Here

- Advertisement -

The Vampire Diaries is one of the most popular displays of CW. It premiered in the year 2009, and also the story of a love triangle between a normal girl and two witches became globally popular.

It is a drama series adapted from the book series. Its last episode aired using the eighth season in 2017.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date

Fans have been waiting for over three seasons to get a brand new season. After the conclusion of season 8, the production concluded and made it clear it was likely to be the season. But the fans did not lose confidence and expectations for a new season have been climbing ever since. Fans are waiting that they can get on their show.

There are rumors that the new installment will soon be available in the first half of 2021. However, there is no confirmation about an episode or its release date by its productions.

There are many series that have been started from the Vampire Diaries, which are working. However, the news of the installment is mostly a rumor that has been around for long.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Cast

Nina Dobrev — Elena Gilbert

Paul Weasley — Stefan Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder — Damon Salvatore

Steven R McQueen — Jeremy Gilbert

Sara Canning — Jenna Sommers

Kat Graham — Bonnie Bennett

Candice King — Caroline Forbes

Zach Roerig — Matt Donovan

Kayla Ewell — Vicki Donovan

Michael Trevino — Tyler Lockwood

Matt Davis — Alaric Saltzman

Joseph Morgan — Klaus Mikaelson

Michael Malarkey — Enzo St. John

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Plot

The story revolves around a usual girl named Elena Gilbert, played by actress Nina Dobrev and The brothers. Paul Wesley plays the two Vampire brothers as iron Somerhalder and Stephen Salvatore as Damon Salvatore. Both the brothers fall in love with Elena and attempt to rescue her from the evils which come together and any dangers.

With the conclusion of season 8 in the year 2017, the series completed a total of 171 episodes. It’s also one of the most longest-running series of CW besides being popular.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Trailer