The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Damon Become Human?

Produced by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, The Vampire Diaries debuted on The CW in 2009. The American supernatural teen drama is based on the popular book series by the exact same name composed by L.J. Smith. Since its release, it has been one of the most prized possessions of The CW.

The series is often related to the hit film franchise Twilight. However, people who have seen the show will know that it isn’t the situation. The Vampire Diaries tells the story of a young girl Elena who meets Stefan on her first day of school. She immediately feels a connection with him. But she doesn’t understand that Stefan and his brother Damon are vampires.

With an IMDb rating of 7.7/10 and the Tomatometer in 87%, the show has been a smash hit. The series has gone on to air for 8 eight consecutive seasons. And the fans are getting desperate for Season 9.

Will There Be A Season 9?

Season 8 of The Vampire Diaries came out in 2017. Since that time, there has not been any information regarding the show’s future. On the other hand, the series was picked up by Netflix. This means that we can expect a ninth season of the American Teen Drama. However, there is absolutely no news concerning the release date. We can expect it to release by the end of 2021 if Season 9 does proceed.

Will This Be The Final Season?

Nothing was confirmed regarding the standing of Season 9. The series could be revived for a season. But, it is yet unknown if that will be the final season.

What To Expect From Season?

Throughout its eight seasons, the show has offered the ideal blend of horror, romance, and drama. Since its release, the show was at the top of the rating chart and has racked up a massive fan following.

However, no details are revealed about the storyline for Season 9. The crew and cast to have been tightly lipped regarding the storyline for the coming season. According to a few sources, all the characters could be given a farewell by season 9.

How Did Damon Become Human?

At the end of Season 8, Stefan gave Damon the remedy to vampirism that turned him into an individual. Elena became a human way back in Season 6. Her blood has been infused into the bloodstream, which turned him into a human as well of Stefan. But the end of Season 8 showed Damon and Elena being after having lived their life dying and peace.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Cast

No cast details are shown!

However, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, and Paul Wesley won’t be reprising their roles that a Damon, Elena, and Stefan.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Trailer

