The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Vampire Fever

The beloved vampire fantasy show ran eight seasons long, got a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), obtained an additional spin-off (Legacies), and was then declared to wrap up. However, of course, fans of the gorgeous Salvatore brothers would not have this.

The series follows Elena, a teen who just dropped her parents, and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf friend; she murdered brother and history instructor, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; along with her next boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. Yep, it’s a lot for a single show. It seems like it may be confusing — but it’s just addictive.

What are the chances?

The show had aired its 8th and last season three years at 2017 and was cancelled. Also, the founder Julie Plec of the show revealed she believed that the series had run its course and come to a natural finish.

Nina Dobrev, who performs Elena- the character the show has mainly revolved around, stop the show in year six, looking for one episode at the finale. It appears unlikely that she would take on her part in the show.

Ian Somerhalder, who performs Damon (another main character), has also stressed a few times in the previous two years he is past the Vampire Diaries phase of his life and wishes to move to other endeavours.

Any rumours regarding the show’s revival have not been addressed- neither approved nor denied. There has never been any announcements or even tips of a new year. Rumours fly wild, but we are afraid they may be just that- rumours. We would LOVE another period of this series – or even five. But nobody from the crew and the cast has shown any enthusiasm for the same.

Maybe it’s the pandemic holding the statements back. We ought to have a clearer idea of the same towards the end of the year- since rumour has it that if there’s to be a season, it will air on The CW in 2021.