The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Everything !!!

Vampire Fever

The beloved vampire fantasy show ran eight seasons, obtained a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), got another spin-off (Legacies), and was subsequently announced to wrap up. However, of course, lovers of the stunning Salvatore brothers wouldn’t have this.

The series follows Elena, a teen who just lost her adoptive parents, and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf buddy, her cursed brother, and history instructor, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; and her next boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. Yep, it’s a lot for one show. It seems like it could be confusing — but it’s just plain addictive.

What are the chances?

The series has been canceled and had aired its 8th and last period three years in 2017. Moreover, the show’s founder Julie Plec revealed that she thought that the show had run its course and come to an end.

Nina Dobrev, who plays Elena- the character the show has mainly revolved around, stop the show in year six, appearing for one episode at the finale. It seems improbable that she’d take on her role in the show.

Ian Somerhalder that plays Damon (another main character), has also emphasized a few times in the previous two years he is past the Vampire Diaries period of his life and wants to move on to other endeavors.

Any rumors regarding the revival of this show have not been addressed- neither accepted nor denied. There haven’t been any announcements or even tips for a new year. Rumors fly crazy, but we are afraid they might be just that- rumors. We would LOVE another period of the series – or even five. But no one from the cast and crew has shown any enthusiasm for the same.

Perhaps it’s the pandemic holding the statements back; maybe there will not be another season. We should get a more apparent notion of the same towards the close of the year- because rumor has it that if there is to be a season, it will air on The CW in 2021.