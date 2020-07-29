The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Newest Information

- Advertisement -

The Vampire Diaries concluded with eight hit seasons. The series aired on television from September 10, 2009 to March 10, 2017 with episodes that were 171. The makers of the supernatural teen drama had declared that the eighth episode, containing 16 episodes, will be the concluding season of the series. Following The Vampire Diaries began streaming on Netflix, the popularity of the show touched on the sky, leaving the audiences demanding for now 9. Hence, the productions are likely the show’s renewal.

Ian Somerhalder who is known for playing with Damon Salvatore in the show has rejected reprising his role in season 9. Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley who’ve attracted the characters Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore to existence have declined to touch their characters once again. The writer and the significant characters have refused to come back to the series as well as the productions are also deciding the star cast.

The productions of this Vampire Diaries have opted to renew the show with a pair of new actors reprising the iconic roles. But, its filming will begin only after the Coronavirus situation fades away. The tentative release date for the supernatural drama’s season is March 2021. Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries will be coming after 3 years ever since its final season was aired in 2017.

The renewal of the show comes as a bit of news for all The Vampire Diaries lovers that are eagerly waiting to find out about the development in the popular series!

