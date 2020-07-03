The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, cast, plot, And All Other Updates !!

- Advertisement -

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? This is a question, and nobody except manufacturer and the series founder could comment on its own making.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is expected to be released in March next year on The CW. There’s not any confirmation on this, and its speculation is based on fans’ rumor. The Netflix viewers and The CW audience started asking whether there’ll be a ninth season. Since the show was canceled, the solution does not seem positive this time.

If the founders ever rekindle The Vampire Diaries Season 9, it is most likely to consist of 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of prior seasons. Only Season 8 and 4 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes.

But currently, we can’t expect any favorable growth on The Vampire Diaries Season 9 because the world’s health condition isn’t good at all. China-sponsored coronavirus has crippled the worldwide entertainment industry and introduced it. Fans will need to wait for more than previously expected to find some updates on it.

There is absolutely no official confirmation on the throw of The Vampire Diaries Season 9; however, the enthusiastic audiences expect the original cast to return. Including Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

You’ll be disappointed to know that the series developer, Julie Plec, has discredited all rumors linked to the building of another period of The Vampire Diaries. Based on her, she’s is working on any spinoffs but continues to be positive about anything associated with the season moving forward.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 does not have a set release date as it is yet to be renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the most recent updates on the television series.