The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Missing the hot hunks Ian and Paul?? Want to understand what occurs to Nina after Season 8?? This comes with Season 9 back with its new fresh episodes. Watched and adored by most, Vampire Diaries is a supernatural drama show. When we trace back its source, the series was developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec inspired by the publication” The Vampire Diaries” composed by L.J.Smith. The show was premiered on The CW. The series came to an end on March 10, 2017, that made all the fans heartbroken. Kudos to the composer Michael Suby who stole our hearts along with his magnificent music.


Release date: “Vampire Diaries Season 9.”

Being a hit, people an expecting the next season to be aired soon. He stated he had been beyond his life’s vampire diaries stage when Ian was questioned about the same. However, rumours are flying all around the media regarding the launch. But there is no official confirmation about the discharge. Yet we all would love to watch yet another season and even though it’s more than that. After the ends, we’d get an answer.

Cast: “Vampire Diaries Season 9”

Nina Dobrev plays Elena Gilbert
Paul Wesley plays with Stefan Salvatore
Ian Somerhalder plays Damon Salvatore
Steven R.McQueen plays Jeremy Gilbert
Sara Canning plays Jenna Sommers
Kat Graham plays Bonnie Bennett
Candice King plays Caroline Forbes
Zach Roerig plays Matt Donovan
Kayla Ewell plays Vicki Donovan
Michael Trevino plays Tyler Lockwood
Matt Davis plays Alaric Saltzman
Joseph Morgan plays Klaus Mikaelson
Michael Malarkey plays Enzo St.John.

StoryLine: “Vampire Diaries Season 9”

Whenever someone says Vampire Diaries the thing which flashes on our thoughts is the rustic old city”Mystic falls”. The town is said to have a supernatural history from the because of the settlement to the Englanders in the late 18th century. The series is about the life span of a teenage girl named Elena(Nina) who lost both her parents a dreadful car crash at a bridge. She feels lonely and respectful and enters every occasion of her life in a dairy and lives in her home with her brother Jeremy. Her relationships end up awful until she matches Stefan Salvatore.

(Paul). Elena drops for Stefan and loves him a great deal, after which things change in her life.

Then enters our actual hero Damon Salvatore(Ian) who also falls in love with Elena. Elena is in a dilemma. Inside her heart desires Damon understanding that he is a vampire, although she believes she loves Stefan. Meanwhile, Damon attempts to deliver back Katherine(Nina), that looks just like Elena and his lost old love. This almost produces a Love Triangle keeping us the audiences on the point of our chairs not knowing who Elena would select. Finally, Elena starts her life but to her dismay and chooses Damon, Katherine arrives and creates lots of hurdles. The two Salvatore brothers attempt to protect Elena from villains at distinct times. As the show passes by, of getting vampires because of Katherine, the brother’s history is shown.

Rekha yadav


