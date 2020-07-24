The Vampire Diaries Season 9 may consist of 22 episodes, what latest we know See

- Advertisement -

The beloved vampire dream series ran eight seasons, obtained a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), obtained yet another spin-off (Legacies), and was subsequently declared to wrap up. However, of course, lovers of the Salvatore brothers would not have this.

The series follows Elena, a teen who just dropped her parents and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf buddy, her murdered brother and history instructor, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; along with her second boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. It’s a great deal for a single show. Seems like it could be confusing — but it is just addictive.

What are the possibilities?

The series had aired its 8th and last season three years and was canceled. Also, the founder Julie Plec of the show revealed she thought that the series had run its course and return to an end. Nina Dobrev, that performs with Elena- the personality the series has revolved around, stop the series in a year, looking for one episode at the finale. It appears improbable that she’d take on her part in the series.

Ian Somerhalder, that performs Damon (another major character), has also emphasized a few times in the previous two years he is beyond the Vampire Diaries period of his life and wants to proceed to additional projects. Any rumors concerning the revival of this series have not been addressed- neither approved nor denied. There has not been any statements or even traces of a year. Rumors fly but we are afraid they may be just that- rumors. We’d LOVE another period of this series – or even five. However, nobody from the crew and the cast has shown any enthusiasm for the same.

It’s the pandemic holding the statements back. We ought to get a clearer notion of the same towards the close of the season – since rumor has it that when there’s to be a season, it is going to air on The CW at 2021.